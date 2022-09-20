Princess Cruises Is Set to Debut Its Largest Ship Ever in 2024

Princess Cruises has announced its plans to reincarnate the Sun Princess, if by name only, with the introduction of its new Sphere class of ships, set to debut in 2024. It’s a big announcement as it’s slated to be the biggest ship to date, weighing in at 175,000 tons and with the ability to accommodate more than 4,000 passengers.

This will mark the third time that Princess has used the name Sun Princess for one of its vessels. The first Sun Princess ran from 1974 to 1988, and the second—which kicked off the line’s Sun class of ships—was in service from 1995 to 2020.

Courtesy of Princess Cruises

The 21-deck ship will feature dynamic spaces that transform function from day to night, such as The Dome: a geodesic, glass-enclosed sphere that houses an indoor-outdoor pool and “unique water feature" by day. Come nightfall, though, it will transform into a stage for entertainment.

The 2,157 reimagined staterooms, including 50 suites and 100 connecting rooms, will flaunt 1,500 balconies—more than any other Princess ship. Sun Princess will also introduce a new class of suites called the Signature Collection, which will feature exclusive access to a Signature Lounge, Signature Restaurant, and Signature Sun Deck. The cruise line, in addition, will rename Princess’ Club Class mini-suites on Sun Princess as the Reserve Collection.

Princess veterans can look forward to familiar watering holes like Bellini's Cocktail Bar and Crooners Bar, as well as a new coffee shop called Coffee Currents, located off the stunning three-story Piazza.

"Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant, and pure lines unique to our brand," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, in a statement. "A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the center of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea."

Sun Princess is scheduled to begin service in spring 2024 with Mediterranean sailings before moving to Port Everglades to sail the Caribbean in the fall.