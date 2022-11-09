This Cruise Line's Newest Dining Experience Is Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen

Enticing cruisers with over-the-top experiences is proving to be more and more competitive, as lines pit waterslides and go-kart tracks against ultra-luxe wine-soaked dinners and caviar brunches across the plethora of new ships hitting the seas.

The latest must-try experience comes from Princess Cruises in the form of a truly unique, immersive dinner. Now, you can sail through the Caribbean, California, Alaska, and Mexico and embark on an immersive jaunt through the Mediterranean—without leaving the ship.

Dubbed "360: An Extraordinary Experience" and narrated by actress and model Brooke Shields, the opportunity is available for suite guests only. With only 20 spots available per seating, it's far more attractive than your typical crowded cruise buffet.

The dinner is currently available on Discovery Princess and will debut on Enchanted Princess sailings in January 2023. Both ships are in the Royal class, with Discovery Princess serving as the line's newest, just launching in spring 2022.

Courtesy of Princess Cruises

Guests will travel through Santorini, Provence, Barcelona, and the Amalfi Coast, using seven courses as both the palette and palate. Much more than a food and wine experience—although, yes, that's included, too—Shields, as the voice of traveler "Bethany," will guide guests through the 90-minute journey that taps into six senses through her travel journal highlighting these destinations. Folded into the experience is film, music, scents, LED walls, and other imagery—and, of course, food. A focus on locally procured ingredients and food artistry is also expected.

"360 is a fusion of master storytelling, world-class cuisine, visual entertainment, and ground-breaking technology that manifests in what can only be described as an Extraordinary Experience," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises' president, in a statement. "360 is a remarkable adventure that immerses our guests into the compelling cultures and flavors of the Mediterranean in a 90-minute celebration of the senses."

With two seatings nightly during each sailing, it's expected these will fill up fairly quickly. There's even a souvenir to take home—after the journey, each guest will receive a "360" Princess Medallion, only available to those who have participated in the experience.