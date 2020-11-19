Preferred Hotel Group, Inc. announced on Nov. 17 the launch of Beyond Green, a new and innovative hospitality brand focused on sustainability. The brand debuts with a global portfolio of 24 founding member hotels, resorts, and lodges that exemplify sustainable tourism leadership.

In February 2020, Preferred, owned by the Ueberroth family, acquired Beyond Green Travel and joined with its founder Costas Christ, an ecotourism pioneer and global sustainability expert, to launch Beyond Green. Both the Ueberroths and Christ are driven by the belief that to travel with a purpose is to travel well, which allows travelers access to an array of experiences in some of the most unique and fascinating remote locations on the planet, all while being committed to sustainable tourism best practices. Beyond Green brings together forward-thinking properties around the world that are committed to sustainability under one umbrella. The properties each have environmentally-friendly practices that go beyond the basics, focusing on protecting natural and cultural heritage. They also contribute to the social and economic well-being of their local communities.

Travelers will also appreciate that member properties can participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the world’s largest global points-based loyalty program for independent hotels.

One of the brand’s most high-profile members is luxury safari operator &Beyond, who own and run luxe lodges across Africa, Asia, and South America, three of which are founding member properties of Beyond Green. Joss Kent, CEO of &Beyond said his company has always strived to care for the land, wildlife, and people. “Beyond Green speaks directly to [our] mission statement through its pure sustainability lens, the caliber of brands, lodges, and owners that form its Founding Members’ list, and the great range of guest experiences the brand represents,” said Kent. “The COVID crisis has heavily galvanized the world to recognize the dire need for nature, wild spaces, and sustainability. This powerful Beyond Green initiative provides another valuable opportunity to shout out that message as hard as we can.”

The 24 founding members of Beyond Green are:

&Beyond Bateleur Camp (Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya)

&Beyond Beyond Mnemba Island (Zanzibar, Tanzania)

&Beyond Sossusvlei Desert Lodge (Namib Desert, Namibia)

Aristi Mountain Resort (Zagori, Greece)

Ashford Castle (County Mayo, Ireland)

Bentwood Inn (Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Blancaneaux Lodge (Mountain Pine Ridge, Belize)

Borgo Pignano (Tuscany, Italy)

Bushmans Kloof (Western Cape, South Africa)

Cavallo Point (Sausalito, California)

InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa (Bora Bora, French Polynesia)

Islas Secas (Gulf of Chiriquí, Panama)

Post Ranch Inn (Big Sur, California)

Ted Turner Reserves Vermejo (Raton, New Mexico)

The Brando (Tetiaroa, French Polynesia)

The Ranch at Laguna Beach (Laguna Beach, California)

Three Camel Lodge (Gobi, Mongolia)

Turtle Inn (Placencia, Belize)

Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge (Volcanoes National Park, Rwanda)

Wilderness Safaris DumaTau Camp (Linyanti Wildlife Reserve, Botswana)

Wilderness Safaris Hoanib Skeleton Coast Camp (Kaokoveld, Namibia)

Wilderness Safaris Linkwasha Camp (Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe)

Wilderness Safaris Mombo Camp (Okavango Delta, Botswana)

Xigera Safari Lodge (Okavango Delta, Botswana)

To be considered for Beyond Green membership, a property undergoes a rigorous vetting process and must show progress in meeting more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Examples of these requirements include establishing benchmarks and sustainability goals like carbon emission reduction targets; elimination of plastic water bottles and reducing single-use plastics; support for biodiversity conservation initiatives and restoration and protection of natural habitats; embracing local cultural vernacular in design and décor; and supporting the preservation of cultural heritage sites.

“Sustainability isn’t a trend or a marketing buzzword. It’s a living, breathing promise to do better—for the planet and her people. It’s what drove me to found Three Camel Lodge two decades ago, and why we are joining forces with like-minded properties who are making a difference in their corner of the world, as a founding member of Beyond Green,” said Jalsa Urubshurow, founder of Three Camel Lodge in Mongolia.

The brand and website are currently in an interim state until the official consumer debut early next year, but until then, travelers who want to book a stay at one of the member hotels can email Book@StayBeyondGreen.com.