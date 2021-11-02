Porsche Design Group Is Launching a New Hotel Brand

Porsche has been the face of luxury cars for the past century. In 1972, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche (grandson of the founder) created Porsche Design Group, a lifestyle brand that added the company’s Midas touch to luggage, watches, speakers, and even kitchen knives. And now the German automaker is dipping its toes into another exciting product: luxury hotels.

Over the summer, Porsche Design announced a partnership with Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, a lifestyle brand with more than 150 hotels across three continents. The news certainly raised a lot of questions (will each room come with a free sports car?), most of which were cleared up by Steigenberger in a press release this month.

The first planning stage of the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels groundwork will involve building up to 15 hotels in major cities worldwide, including London, Singapore, Dubai, and Shanghai. The exact opening dates are unclear, though Marcus Bernhardt, CEO of Steigenberger Hotels, hopes to achieve “significant worldwide growth” by 2027.

Each hotel will have at least 150 rooms and suites, plus an array of excellent restaurants, bars, spas, and gyms. Steigenberger promises to “transfer [the Porsche] brand philosophy to exterior and interior architecture” with sleek designs and unique lighting concepts. If the renderings are any indication, those sleek designs include lots of silver and chrome, warm lighting, and suede seating areas—in other words, it looks like the inside of a Porsche spaceship.

While Porsche Design is primarily known for its luxury goods, the brand does have some experience in the world of real estate. The company established a luxury residential building (Porsche Design Tower Miami) in 2017, a 60-story skyscraper located in Florida’s Sunny Isles Beach. Each of the 132 condos has its own private garage, with glass elevators that bring residents’ cars right to their front door. If you live in the four-story penthouse, you can drive your vehicle right into the living room. It’s all very Porsche-y.

There’s no telling if the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels buildings will have such features, but we’re guessing the luxury factor will be right up there. So grab your Porsche Design luggage, hop into your Porsche 911, and get ready to check into a brand-new Porsche Design hotel.

