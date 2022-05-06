A Pixar-Themed Hotel Is Coming to Disneyland

Pixar fans, get hyped—there's a new themed hotel coming to Disneyland.

On April 28, the DisneyParks Blog published a post outlining some exciting things coming to the Disneyland park in California, and of course, all eyes were immediately drawn to the up-and-coming Pixar-themed hotel.

The Paradise Pier Hotel currently takes inspiration from California's many boardwalks and offers rooms that "reflect the casual yet elegant beachfront pavilion hotels of the early 1920s," according to its website. However, the park is saying out with the old and in with the new and is planning on transforming this 481-roomed hotel into a Pixar-themed dream.

Courtesy of Disney / Pixar / Disneyland Resort

While this project is still very much in development, the post reveals that guests can expect the iconic Pixar lamp balancing on its ball in the lobby and some other magical character moments. The hotel is also gaining a new and convenient walkway to Disney California Adventure park, which is currently under construction.

The hotel updates don't stop there. Coming later this year, voice assistants working alongside Alexa and Amazon Echo will be added to resort rooms—it'll be known as "Hey, Disney!" Guests will also be able to start sending in-park purchases directly to their rooms, making travel around the park much easier for souvenir-lovers. They will also receive early entry access to "select theme park attractions and experiences." If you're looking for a reason to book a stay at a Disneyland resort, any of these would be a good one.

Downtown Disney has a few exciting additions, too. Din Tai Fung, a world-renowned Taiwanese restaurant, will offer delicious and hand-crafted soup dumplings, served family-style. Meanwhile, renowned chef Carlos Gaytán is bringing a Mexican-style restaurant, Paseo and Centrico, to the parks, creating a "multi-sensory journey to the heart of [his] homeland." Guests can also look forward to a finalized Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen and a walk-up Earl of Sandwich location.

Mickey's Toontown is reportedly also getting a family-friendly update, shifting its focus to young children.