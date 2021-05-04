L.A.'s Sunset Strip Welcomes the Ultra-Chic Pendry West Hollywood

The corner of Sunset Boulevard and Olive Drive is once again ready to rock—the former site of the iconic House Of Blues club is now home to the chic Pendry West Hollywood, a 149-room, block-long luxury boutique, which opened April 2.

The property just so happens to feature a 100-seat live entertainment venue, but that's not the only detail that nods to the Sunset Strip’s legacy as one of Los Angeles’ most entertaining stretches of asphalt. With its popular nightclubs, stages, private screening rooms, restaurants, bookstores, infamous strip joints, and legendary comedy clubs, people have flocked to this part of town to find fun for decades. Pendry management hopes to contribute to that tradition with elements like the brand’s first private membership social club, The Britely (parts of which can be accessed by guests), an intimate movie theater, and a bowling alley.

“West Hollywood is one of my favorite destinations in the world and having lived here for 10-plus years, I came to know it as a hub for culture, art, design, and fashion, which are all the things we stand for as a brand and hope are represented in all of our properties,” said Michael Fuerstman, the co-founder and creative director of Pendry Hotels & Resorts. “This location is never going out of style and we want to become a part of that story. This wasn’t built as a quick flip. This is meant to be a generational long-term, and eventually, hopefully, iconic asset to the community.”

Courtesy of Christian Horan Photography

Courtesy of Christian Horan Photography

Courtesy of Christian Horan Photography

Courtesy of Christian Horan Photography

To achieve that goal, Fuerstman says the strategy started with “building something architecturally unique” and “finding the right interior design language.” Enter Martin Brudnizki who dreamed up a “very contemporary take on art deco” for the sumptuous guest rooms with their mirrored armoires, brass accents, and beveled headboards, and for the common spaces like the lobby bar, garden terrace, spa, and gorgeous rooftop pool. The blue, pink, and green color palette was inspired by ocean waves and L.A.’s landscape at dusk, which can be seen out of the building's oversized windows.

Brudnizki expertly layers a variety of textures, vibrant hues, and playful patterns to achieve maximum character without becoming too ostentatious. There are draped ceilings, wallpapered bathrooms, animal prints, and an amazing array of light fixtures, including ones reminiscent of vintage Vegas showgirls’ feathered headpieces.

The art collection, curated by Lendrum Fine Art to include L.A. artists and global names, simultaneously blends in with, and is highlighted by, the design and the furniture. A self-guided tour booklet lets guests learn more about their favorite works. Surely on that list will be Cao Perrot's “Sunset Jewel,” a metallic tree that greets guests on arrival with its mother-of-pearl leaves and split trunk filled with black Swarovski crystals.

Their plan's second prong was about continuing and striking up good partnerships like ones made with Vittoria Coffee for in-room caffeine fixes, MiN New York for custom bath products, and actress-approved designer Heidi Merrick to create uniforms for the entire staff.

Perhaps the most important ally they locked down was chef Wolfgang Puck, who made his name less than a mile away when he opened the original Spago in 1982. Merois is the rooftop fine-dining that combines pan-Asian flavors, French techniques, California ingredients, and killer views, but will only be open to hotel guests, Britely members, and residents to start—on that note, this is also the first Pendry with residences. Ospero, on the other hand, is a street-level all-day casual eatery where you can score grab-and-go items, baked goods, and the wood-fired pizzas that Puck is known for including his signature salmon, dill cream, and caviar pie.

Despite knowing that delaying the opening for several months, due to the pandemic, was the right call, Fuerstman is excited to finally unveil the property, even if that means having to adjust policies to keep guests and associates healthy. “If we start slow coming out of [the pandemic] because our entire industry comes out slowly, that’s ok," he said. "Every indicator that we look at shows that the hospitality industry is picking back up, and that makes us hopeful for a roaring ‘20s.”

Room rates start at $395 a night plus a $25 resort fee. To book, visit Pendry’s website.