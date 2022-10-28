The Wharf's Newest Hotel Brings European Opulence to DC

View Map Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf Address 655 Water St SW , Washington , DC 20024 , USA Get directions Phone +1 202-843-1111 Web Visit website

Over the past few years, Washington, D.C.'s Wharf district has undergone a dramatic transformation with several high-end hotels, restaurants, and a music venue opening up, making the waterfront area a must-visit for tourists and locals alike. Once primarily notable for the still-operating Maine Avenue Fish Market, the Wharf has fast become a highlight of the city's entertainment and nightlife scene. And now, the area's newest luxury hotel looks to add even more options for visitors to indulge in.

The Pendry Washington DC, which opened this week, is the company's seventh property and the first in the D.C. area. The hotel features 131 rooms and suites, three restaurant and bar venues, a rooftop pool terrace and cocktail lounge, a spa, and 7,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. ODA designed the hotel with a European-inspired modern interior design by DesignAgency—think elaborately tiled floors, plush textiles, and metal detailing. The firm also drew inspiration from the limestone buildings and monuments D.C. is best known for, resulting in a space that blends European grandeur with modern simplicity.

"Washington, D.C., is an important, culturally rich city that we have admired and frequented for years," said Michael Fuerstman, co-founder of Pendry Hotels & Resorts in a statement shared with TripSavvy. "We are honored to contribute to the city's cultural fabric with bold architecture and design, exciting new culinary and entertainment offerings, and our style of luxury hospitality in an incredible waterfront setting.

The three restaurant spaces each follow a different concept, hoping to lure visitors to the neighborhood in different ways. The rooftop bar and restaurant, Moonraker, offers up Japanese-inspired cuisine with light bites like yellowtail sashimi and Tokyo fried chicken, along with a unique selection of cocktails and Japanese whisky. Later in the evenings, the bar hosts live music and DJs set against the backdrop of the Potomac waterfront. Flora Flora, the hotel's Latin American-inspired restaurant, focuses on a plant-based menu and celebrates local farmers and purveyors. Downstairs, just off the lobby, you'll find Bar Pendry, their take on the classic hotel bar, but with a modern essence. The opulent space features plenty of velvet, marble, and bronze that pair perfectly with boozy cocktails made by some of the best mixologists in D.C.

"For many years, we have looked for the ideal location to place our flag in our nation's capital," said Alan J. Fuerstman, the founder, chairman and CEO of Montage International. "The Wharf is one of the most vibrant and innovative mixed-use developments in the country, and we look forward to welcoming our global guests and the local community to experience Pendry in one of the most dynamic cities."

Rooms start at $355 per night. For more information on Pendry Washington DC, or to make a reservation, visit the the hotel's website.

