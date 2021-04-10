Manhattan's Newest Luxury Hotel Is a Chic Modern Playground

New York City’s newest sprawling development, Manhattan West, is also home to one of its newest luxury hotels. Pendry Manhattan West, which opened Sept. 17, is the first New York City property for Pendry Hotels & Resorts and the fifth property in the young portfolio, launched by Montage International.

Manhattan West is a development across from the new Moynihan Train Hall and Madison Square Garden and is bordered by Hudson Yards on the west. The Pendry Manhattan West is the only hotel in the development, which also includes several restaurant and retail outlets, plus office space inhabited by companies like Amazon, the National Hockey League, and Peloton, which also has its flagship studio there.

“When I think about the nexus of art, design, fashion, culinary innovation, and hospitality in America, I think of New York City,” said Michael Fuerstman, Pendry Hotels & Resorts co-founder and creative director. “The city is such a convergence of creative passions, and we believe Pendry Manhattan West will help define the culture of the new West Side.”

The 23-story Pendry Manhattan West has 164 luxurious residential-style guest rooms, including 30 suites. Interiors were designed by Gachot Studios to reflect the brand’s coastal California roots while also nodding to New York’s dynamic energy and playing off of the building’s curtain-like undulating exterior architecture, conceived by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Spacious rooms feature neutral color palettes with lots of natural wood and innovative use of the window bump-outs provided by the curvy architecture, lending to cozy seating nooks with panoramic skyline views. The largest suites feature separate dining and multiple living areas, plus a large dressing area and bathroom with a stand-alone soaking tub.

Courtesy of Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Courtesy of Pendry Hotels & Resorts

The lobby features a show-stopping travertine and limestone wall with fireplace and several comfortable seating options, plus a chic oil-rubbed bronze and brass concierge desk in one corner. There's a 1,700-square-foot gym with Technogym equipment and a separate Peloton cycling and movement studio.

The hotel's food and beverage are being spearheaded by Quality Branded, the team behind beloved restaurants Quality Italian and Don Angie. A signature cocktail parlor hidden off the lobby features a stunning gold leaf and mother of pearl piece by Nancy Lorenz behind the bar, and gleaming walls and ceilings covered in gold plaster lend a glowing intimacy to the small space. There's also the Garden Room on the other side of the lobby with an all-day café vibe and a mosaic tiled floor inspired by the undulating architecture; the Vista restaurant with lots of lush plants and curvy couches, light fixtures, and lamps that complement a central cave-like bar; and soon-to-open Zou Zou's, which will serve Eastern Mediterranean fare. A rooftop lounge with a reservation-only whiskey bar in partnership with Suntory will offer Japanese whiskey drinks amid a backdrop of sweeping city views is set to open in spring 2022. A location of local favorite Black Fox coffee is attached to the lobby.

To celebrate the grand opening, the hotel is offering a limited-time Stay & Play offer that includes a daily $75 hotel credit (up to $150 for suites and $300 for specialty suites). To book, visit The Pendry's website.