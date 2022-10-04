Peloton and Hilton Are Teaming Up—Here's What That'll Mean for Your Stay

Fitness-lovers, this is for you.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts has just announced a partnership with Peloton Interactive, an industry-first for the indoor-cycling brand. The hotel chain will feature Peloton bikes in all 5,400 U.S. Hilton-branded hotels—from the Hampton Inn to the Waldorf Astoria—and most will be added by the end of 2022. Each gym will include at least one of the iconic bikes with dual-sided pedals, which can be used with regular sneakers or cycling cleats, allowing guests to access all of the brand's fitness content.

While this partnership seems out of the blue, it's the perfect partnership for Hilton. The hotel brand surveyed U.S.travelers and found that 98 percent of its respondents were looking to prioritize "wellness" while traveling, while 90 percent of Peloton members report that they're more likely to stay at hotels that feature Peloton bikes.

"At Hilton, we understand the importance of a reliable and friendly stay that infuses wellness through all facets of the guest experience, including spa programs, hotel design, guest room amenities, and food and beverage," said Matt Schuyler, the chief brand officer at Hilton. "This unique and exciting partnership with Peloton—a brand so many of our guests know and love—accelerates an important part of that equation, allowing us to enhance the stay with an innovative approach to fitness."

This partnership is beneficial not just to Hilton but to Peloton, as well. The brand's growth has significantly slowed since the reopening of gyms across the country, and this deal will expose even more people to Peloton and its many fitness classes.

"We recognize the importance for our Members to maintain their wellness routines while on the road, with data showing over 1.6 million Peloton rides completed globally on Peloton Bikes in hotels in the past year," said Betsy Webb, Global Vice President of Peloton Commercial. "So, we are thrilled to be working with Hilton, allowing us to meet the needs of our current Members while also enabling potential new Members to experience Peloton for the first time."

This deal is extra sweet for Hilton Honors members, who will be given access to new special offers, including a free trial of the Peloton app. Members have until Jan. 1, 2023, to take advantage of a 90-day trial of the app, and will receive "preferred pricing" on certain Peloton fitness products.

To find out more information, visit the Hilton website.

