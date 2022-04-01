This New Design-Forward Hotel in Paris Is Rich in Literary History

Book lovers, now you have a new reason to visit Paris. The City of Light just opened a new hotel rooted in literary history.

Located in Paris' seventh arrondissement, in the neighborhood of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain is the fourth boutique to come from the hotel group Chevalier Paris. Its 47 rooms and suites are housed across three buildings, initially constructed for the President of the Chambre des Comptes, Sieur Jean Tambonneau, in 1642. Over the years, they have welcomed literary greats like Nobel Prize winner T.S. Eliot and Irish writer James Joyce, who finished his landmark novel "Ulysses" during his stay.



Refurbished under the direction of interior designer Didier Benderli, the hotel's renovation blends a contemporary aesthetic with a sophisticated style while honoring its historic features. With solid oak herringbone parquet flooring, traditional-style windows, and TVs hidden behind decorative mirrors, each room has a classic feel, while the terrazzo flooring and marble wall panels in the en-suite bathrooms are concealed by sliding wooden doors—add an elegant touch.



At the on-site restaurant, Les Parisiens, guests will dine on French fare served up by award-winning chef Thibault Sombardier, who honed his craft at the Michelin-starred restaurant Antoine. The Burgundy- and Beaujolais-inspired menu items—like the rosé veal chop paired with morels, white asparagus served in mousseline sauce, and chocolate mousse with almond hazelnut praline—are locally sourced and seasonal.



For post-dinner imbibing, the adjacent James Joyce Bar mixes up signature drinks that pay homage to the Irish author and the surrounding area. From velvety powder pink barstools and midnight blue sofas, guests can sip on libations such as a rum-based cocktail infused with Sakura passion flowers, yuzu, and vanilla—a nod to Leopold Bloom, the protagonist of Ulysses—and the Pont des Arts-inspired "Suspended Garden," crafted with gin, lemon yellow arugula shrub salt, and grelot onion.

Guests looking to maximize R&R time should head to the Spa des Prés, where they'll find a meditation room, hammam, plunge pool, fitness room, and two massage cabins featuring a spa menu curated in a partnership with CODAGE Paris. Afterward, they can head to The Library, decked out in wood-paneled walls and ceilings, thick rugs, and shelves filled with foreign literature. We can't imagine a better place to recharge after hitting the city's literary haunts.

Rooms start at 350 euros a night.