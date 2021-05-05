This New Island Resort on the Maldives Has Us Ready to Pack Our Bags

The Maldives, a dreamy chain of islands in South Asia, has been eagerly awaiting the return of tourism, setting a lofty goal of 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 2021 and announcing a program to vaccinate visitors upon arrival.

Now, a new resort opening up on May 18 has us ready to pack our bags. Not only is the brand-new Patina Maldives very posh, it’s also on a brand-new archipelago called Fari Islands.

Marco den Ouden, the resort's general manager, describes the group of four islands in the North Male Atoll as “an elevated Maldivian resort experience that celebrates nature, craft, and connections.” In addition to the 110-room Patina, there will be two more hotels opening on Fari—the Capella Maldives and the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, opening in June. Resort guests have access to Fari Marina, Fari Beach Club, boutiques, and eateries throughout the four islands. “Our Fari Marina Village will push the boundaries of Maldivian hospitality, pursuing creative collaborations with renowned names in art, music, culinary arts, photography, fashion, and design,” said den Ouden.

Patina Maldives will introduce an artist-in-residence program, a curated art collection featuring artists worldwide, and an art installation by California artist James Turrell. Art is obviously a huge focus, with the resort’s overall design concept dreamt up by Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan of Studio MK27. The firm’s other hospitality projects—just as modern as Patina Maldives—include Potato Head in Bali and L’And Vineyards in Portugal.

“Studio MK27’s delicate, rhythmic design for Patina Maldives conjures spaces and atmospheres that encourage deep connections with nature, as well as communion with other people,” said den Ouden. “Architectural lines were kept intentionally low so as not to breach the horizon, enabling guests to take in sights of nature while communal spaces are open, light, and inviting.”

Back at the accommodations—divided between 90 one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas (each has either a private pool or is suspended above water) and 20 studios (sleeps up to two people and with a dining area and private balcony)—rates include complimentary perks like access to Fari Beach Club, evening cocktails and canapes, usage of bikes and water equipment, daily treats from Tuk-Tuk Gelato, a welcome bottle of Champagne, and dive lessons just for children. The property also has two swimming pools.

Dining isn’t resigned to only a handful of options: instead, there are 12 concepts, all inspired from around the world. This includes plant-based cuisine at Roots, a blend of Japanese and Nordic fare at Kōen, Lebanese dishes at Arabesque, and grilled meats inspired by Patagonia at Brasa.

During the pandemic, the Maldives continued to attract travelers despite the long-haul. “The distance, privacy, and insular configuration of Maldivian resorts, paired with strong guidance and governance towards international travelers, continues to build a strong confidence and demand for our stunning destination,” explained den Ouden.

The resort’s activities are centered around intentional pillars: ocean, footprints, stimulation, sustenance, and wellness, all designed to link back to the local environment and culture. For instance, one example of an ocean pillar is building coral frames with Patina Maldives’ resident marine biologist. A footprints activity might be taking complimentary diving lessons to foster further respect for the environment.

Rates at Patina Maldives start from $1,559 per night, plus taxes and fees, and rooms can be booked on the hotel’s website. With an opening offer, rates are discounted by 30 percent on five nights or more and include a 60-minute massage and 60-minute guided snorkeling excursion.