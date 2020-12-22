Luxury Hotel Paradero Todos Santos Set to Open in Baja California Sur

In recent years, Todos Santos—an artsy town of about 6,500 residents in Mexico’s Baja California Sur peninsula—has sailed onto the radars of style-conscious travelers seeking a respite from crowds and resort towns. The destination attracts surfers as well as artists, and it's also a UNESCO-designated Biosphere Reserve.

But the missing piece to this destination was a full-service luxury hotel. (Most visitors rent an Airbnb or choose from properties like Liz Lambert’s hip-and-casual 32-room Hotel San Cristobal.)

Opening on Jan. 15, Paradero Todos Santos only has 35 suites, but it comprises 5 acres of land, including a private beach. This means there’s lots of room to wander and roam—whether it’s a hands-on farming tutorial in the property’s 100,000-square-foot botanical garden, gazing up at the stars at night, or taking a self-guided run or bicycle ride along the trails onsite. In fact, 80 percent of the property is landscaped and undeveloped.

Thanks to the designers—(Yektajo Valdez Architects in Mexico City), Polen (behind the landscapes at Twitter’s and Google’s offices), and B Huber (interior designers who also worked on Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo and Edition Riviera Maya, both opening in 2021)—there are lots of interesting design elements throughout the property. Garden Suites boast private above-ground circular soaking tubs on the patios, every suite is stocked with furniture made by artisans in Oaxaca and Guadalajara, each room has views of the terrain, and the property embodies a trapezoid shape to more easily blend into the landscape. Guests will also have an outdoor infinity-edge pool to relax and soak in the views.

Thirty percent of what flourishes on property was born from seed in an on-site greenhouse with the rest bought at local greenhouses in a commitment to native gardening. Treatments and services at the hotel's Ojo de Agua Spa are inspired by Mexican traditions such as a sound healing and Temazcal (sweat lodge) ceremonies. And yoga classes hosted on the deck offer an amazing view.

Paradero Todos Santos is also an ideal destination for foodies; inventive cocktails feature elixirs created from local shrubs, and the menu’s items are baked in either an Oaxacan clay tortilla oven or a high-end Josper wood-fired oven. If you fall in love with a certain ingredient, the pantry just might sell it: here you can pick up to-go foods as well as culinary souvenirs (like house-made tortillas, mole pastes, and Melipona honey) to take home. A dozen chile pepper varieties alone are grown in the on-site garden.

Rates start at $450 per night and include extra experiences at no additional cost (such as a Baja-taco tour to taste the area’s best taco stands). You can also arrange for a “farm for a day” tour of local farms, a fishing or boating trip, or cliffside burrito and Champagne tasting.