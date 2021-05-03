Palihouse's New Santa Barbara Hotel Looks Perfect for a California Getaway

The Palihouse brand, by Los Angeles-based Palisociety, continues its West Coast expansion with its latest property, Palihouse Santa Barbara, which opened March 1. Known for its chic yet residential design, small boutique footprint, and neighborhood locations, Palihouse Santa Barbara fits right into the brand’s typical style.

“Santa Barbara has long been known for five-star beach retreats and luxurious getaways, but we saw a need for a smaller, truly unique offering that could offer a European club-style environment with all the touchpoints of a quaint inn,” said Avi Brosh, founder of Palisociety.

The 24-room hotel is in the Presidio neighborhood, in a Spanish Colonial-inspired building formerly the site of the Santa Barbara School of the Arts. Brosh and his in-house design team renovated the early 20th-century two-story building, giving it all-new interiors that recall a vintage preppy look with a breezy inflection appropriate for the American Riviera.

The lobby has a fireplace, café style seating, and a view of the adjacent landscaped courtyard complete with a fountain, pink umbrellas, and various seating. Next door is the Living Room with a cozy seating area flooded with natural light from the courtyard and beyond that is where drinks, daily coffee service, and all-day refreshments are available under a stunning pink glass chandelier. A pool is at the back of the property; there’s a gym with Peloton bicycles, NordicTrack treadmills, and other equipment; and the private Club Room is available for private dinners, buyouts, and events.

Rooms vary in size from 365 to 820 square feet with both king and queen beds. The walls are a tranquil light blue to recall the coastal setting, and rooms have a layered mix of vintage and custom furniture. All rooms have a gas fireplace and outdoor space—either a balcony, patio, or Juliet balcony—and Smeg refrigerators, Diptyque bath amenities, Marshall Bluetooth speakers, and Nespresso coffee machines. Some rooms also have kitchenettes with amenities for longer-term stays.

Palihouse Santa Barbara offers a daily breakfast and lunch as well as small bites served until 3 p.m. The menu includes a classic American breakfast, housemade banana bread topped with whipped mascarpone and walnuts, the Fisher Sandwich (whitefish patty, American cheese, tartar sauce on a brioche roll), a hamburger, and a Cobb Salad. A robust cocktail menu features drinks like the Polo Club (Pimm’s #1, Aperol, Ginger Ale, Cucumber, Lemon) and the Santa Maria Martini (Vodka, Strawberry, Lemon, Balsamic Vinegar, Black Pepper).

Linus bicycles are available for complimentary use around town, a curated in-room digital neighborhood guide featuring the best local dining, shopping, and cultural destinations, and underground self-parking.

Room rates start at $395. To book, visit www.palisociety.com.