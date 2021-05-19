Travel News Tech & Gear OXO Is Here to Bump up Your Campsite Cooking Game Get ready to level up your outdoor kitchen experience Written by Katherine Alex Beaven Instagram Katherine Alex Beaven is a freelance news writer for TripSavvy. She’s lived abroad in Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Australia. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Katherine Alex Beaven Updated 05/19/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 05/19/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Oxo Outdoor OXO, one of our favorite functional and affordable kitchenware brands, has just given us 10 more reasons to pitch a tent this summer—or at least host a backyard barbecue. Designed with day campers and seasoned trail veterans both in mind, OXO Outdoors will launch with 10 products, available exclusively through outdoor retailer REI. For fans who already obsess over OXO’s home kitchen gadgets, the new product line will be familiar but purpose-built for makeshift kitchens on the go. Think high-heat silicone utensil sets, reusable squeeze bottles for campsite condiments, silicone pots and pans scraper, steady surface cutting board, stainless steel grilling tongs with a built-in bottle opener, and—perhaps the holy grail—a shatterproof French press coffee maker. "Our research showed that outdoor-focused consumers were not provided access to high quality, functional cooking tools designed for the outdoors, and as a result, many used, worn, or retired tools from their homes,” said Larry Witt, the president of Helen of Troy Housewares, OXO’s parent company. “OXO is creating better gear for better outdoor cooking and cleaning experiences, uniquely framed for campers and their needs.” No doubt camping-loving home chefs everywhere are already salivating at the thought of being able to add several pieces of the line’s simple, stylish, and functional gear to their camping trips. "As more people turn to the outdoors to reconnect and unwind with friends and family, we recognize the importance of offering products to help them elevate their experience," said Melissa Paul, REI's senior merchandising category manager. "We're thrilled to offer the OXO Outdoor collection to our customers first, and we are excited for what's next as we work together to solve a unique challenge in the camp space. It makes a lot of sense for us to partner with brands like OXO, already known for designing great kitchen tools, to help us bring the best of the indoors, outside." To ogle the full line and start your new campsite cookware collection, visit the OXO Outdoor shop on the REI website. I Love Tentrr's New Campsites Because They Actually Make Camping Relaxing Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Airstream x Pottery Barn Just Released a New Travel-Meets-Home Decor Collection The 10 Best Camping Coffee Makers of 2021 9 Products Outdoor Experts Don't Leave Home Without The Best Woman-Owned Brands to Shop Today and Everyday Sustainable Camping 101: 8 Ways to Be a Responsible Camper Eagle Creek’s New Packing Cubes are Fashionable and Functional 15 Outdoor Skills to Master This Year, With Expert Tips and Tricks Best Hunting Subscription Boxes of 2021 The Best Luggage Deals for May 2021 The 11 Best Ski Clothing Brands of 2021 The 12 Best Backpack Brands of 2021 The 14 Best Gifts for Campers of 2021 The 10 Best Places to Buy Luggage in 2021 Best Outdoor Subscription Boxes of 2021 The 8 Best Camping Tarps of 2021 The 10 Best Backpacking Cookware Sets of 2021