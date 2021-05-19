OXO Is Here to Bump up Your Campsite Cooking Game

OXO, one of our favorite functional and affordable kitchenware brands, has just given us 10 more reasons to pitch a tent this summer—or at least host a backyard barbecue.



Designed with day campers and seasoned trail veterans both in mind, OXO Outdoors will launch with 10 products, available exclusively through outdoor retailer REI. For fans who already obsess over OXO’s home kitchen gadgets, the new product line will be familiar but purpose-built for makeshift kitchens on the go.

Think high-heat silicone utensil sets, reusable squeeze bottles for campsite condiments, silicone pots and pans scraper, steady surface cutting board, stainless steel grilling tongs with a built-in bottle opener, and—perhaps the holy grail—a shatterproof French press coffee maker.

"Our research showed that outdoor-focused consumers were not provided access to high quality, functional cooking tools designed for the outdoors, and as a result, many used, worn, or retired tools from their homes,” said Larry Witt, the president of Helen of Troy Housewares, OXO’s parent company. “OXO is creating better gear for better outdoor cooking and cleaning experiences, uniquely framed for campers and their needs.”

No doubt camping-loving home chefs everywhere are already salivating at the thought of being able to add several pieces of the line’s simple, stylish, and functional gear to their camping trips.

"As more people turn to the outdoors to reconnect and unwind with friends and family, we recognize the importance of offering products to help them elevate their experience," said Melissa Paul, REI's senior merchandising category manager. "We're thrilled to offer the OXO Outdoor collection to our customers first, and we are excited for what's next as we work together to solve a unique challenge in the camp space. It makes a lot of sense for us to partner with brands like OXO, already known for designing great kitchen tools, to help us bring the best of the indoors, outside."

To ogle the full line and start your new campsite cookware collection, visit the OXO Outdoor shop on the REI website.