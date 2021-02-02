10 Locations that Every Outlander Fan Should Visit in Scotland

A sweeping tale of time travel and enduring love adapted from the books by Diana Gabaldon, "Outlander" has become an international sensation. Although it’s Claire and Jamie Fraser’s love affair that keeps most fans enthralled, the show is also synonymous with the landscapes, history, and culture of Scotland. The first season is set entirely in Scotland and many scenes from the second, third, and fourth seasons also take place there. Even some of the scenes ostensibly set in France and North America were filmed in Scotland, and as such, the country is home to a wealth of locations for "Outlander" fans hoping to walk in the footsteps of their favorite characters.

01 of 10 Kinloch Rannoch (Craigh na Dun) thierry64 / Getty Images View Map Address Unnamed Road, Pitlochry PH16 5QE , UK Get directions The stone circle at Craigh na Dun is the most iconic setting of the entire Outlander series, being the portal through which Claire (and later Geilis, Brianna, and Roger) travel back in time to 18th-century Scotland. The stones themselves, though reportedly inspired by the Callanish Stones on the Isle of Lewis, were fabricated out of styrofoam for the show. However, the breathtaking hilltop setting in which they stand can be found just off the road near the Highland village of Kinloch Rannoch. The astonishingly beautiful scenery around the village is also recognizable as the countryside that Frank and Claire explore on their post-war honeymoon in season one, and is defined by verdant valleys, deep lochs, and towering mountains.

02 of 10 Falkland (1940s Inverness) Flavio Vallenari/Getty Images View Map Address Falkland , Cupar KY15 , UK Get directions The first season of "Outlander" begins with Frank and Claire’s vacation to 1940s Inverness. Scenes from the village appear again in season two (when Claire returns to her own time on the eve of the Battle of Culloden, and in the future when Claire and Brianna travel to Inverness for Reverend Wakefield’s funeral). Roger also follows Brianna to Inverness in season four. However, "Outlander’s" Inverness is not the modern-day city of the same name. Instead, the village of Falkland in Fife serves as the filming location for these scenes. Today, visitors can stay in Mrs. Baird’s Guest-house (aka The Covenanter Hotel) and stand at the Bruce Fountain just as Jamie’s ghost does while looking wistfully up at Claire’s hotel room.

03 of 10 Doune Castle (Castle Leoch) theasis / Getty Images View Map Address Castle Hill , Doune FK16 6EA , UK Get directions Phone +44 1786 841742 Web Visit website In the series, Castle Leoch is the family seat of the Mackenzie clan, presided over by Jamie’s maternal uncle, Colum Mackenzie. It’s here that Jamie and Claire first get to know each other after Claire falls into the company of the rebel Highlanders following her journey through the stones. Castle Leoch is fictional, of course, and its stand in for the TV series is Doune Castle. Located near the village of Doune in Stirling, this 13th-century stronghold remains largely intact despite suffering damage during the Scottish Wars of Independence and is now open to visitors under the care of Historic Environment Scotland. You may also recognize it from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," and as Winterfell Castle as featured in the pilot episode of "Game of Thrones."

04 of 10 Midhope Castle (Lallybroch)

wanderluster/Getty Images View Map Address Midhope Castle, Abercorn , South Queensferry EH30 9SL , UK Get directions Phone +44 131 331 9940 Web Visit website Jamie’s ancestral home, known as Lallybroch or Broch Tuarach, appears many times in "Outlander." We see it first in season one when Jamie takes Claire there for the first time; again in season three when Jamie is living there as an outlaw after the Battle of Culloden and later when he and Claire are reunited; and in season four, when Brianna arrives at the castle after traveling through the stones from 20th-century America. The exterior scenes at Lalllybroch were filmed at Midhope Castle, a 16th-century tower house located on the grounds of Hopetoun Estate near Linlithgow in West Lothian. The house itself is now semi-derelict and unsafe to enter, but visitors to the estate can view it from the outside (as long as there is no farming activity scheduled in the area).

05 of 10 Hopetoun House (Duke of Sandringham’s Estate) George Gastin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 1.0 View Map Address Queensferry , South Queensferry EH30 9RW , UK Get directions Phone +44 131 331 2451 Web Visit website Hopetoun Estate is also home to Hopetoun House, which features regularly in "Outlander" in many different capacities in seasons one, two, three, and four. Considered one of Scotland’s finest stately homes, this 18th-century masterpiece provides the filming location for scenes set at the Duke of Sandringham’s estate, at Helwater (where Jamie is sent to serve out his parole after Culloden by Lord John Grey), and at Ellesmere Estate (where Jamie’s illegitimate son by Geneva Dunsany is born). The courtyard behind the stables will also be familiar to fans, having served as the backdrop for several Parisian street scenes in season two. Hopetoun Estate is open to visitors all year round, with pre-booked guided tours offered on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

06 of 10 Glencorse Old Kirk View Map Address Milton Bridge , Penicuik EH26 0NZ , UK Get directions Phone +44 1968 676406 Web Visit website In season one, Jamie and Claire’s beginning as one of the best-loved fictional couples of all time is cemented with a marriage arranged to protect her from Black Jack Randall. The church in which this union takes place is Glencorse Old Kirk, located on the grounds of privately owned Glencorse House on the outskirts of Edinburgh. Because the house is privately owned, one cannot simply turn up to tour the church; however, private viewings can be arranged via the Glencorse website. "Outlander" fans with a wedding to plan will also be thrilled to hear that the church is available to hire for truly romantic Scottish ceremonies, complemented by magical photo opportunities in the spectacular parkland grounds.

07 of 10 Linlithgow Palace (Wentworth Prison)

Empato / Getty Images View Map Address Kirkgate , Linlithgow EH49 7AL , UK Get directions Phone +44 1506 842896 Web Visit website Some of "Outlander’s" most dramatic and controversial scenes take place at Wentworth Prison, located at a fictional castle in the Scottish Borders. Here, Jamie is sentenced to execution and tortured by Black Jack Randall at the end of season one before eventually being rescued by Murtagh and his men. The filming location for the prison is Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian. This historic landmark served as a royal residence for the monarchs of Scotland in the 15th and 16th centuries, and was the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots. Bonnie Prince Charlie visited the palace, and in 1746 it was destroyed by a fire set by the Duke of Cumberland’s armies following the prince’s defeat at Culloden. Now, it’s a major visitor attraction cared for by Historic Environment Scotland.

08 of 10 Dean Castle (Beaufort Estate) Scotia / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 3.0 View Map Address Dean Road , Kilmarnock KA3 1XB , UK Get directions Phone +44 1563 554734 Web Visit website In season two of "Outlander," Jamie and Claire decide that if they can’t derail the Jacobite uprising then they must try to ensure that it is a success. They return to Scotland from exile in France and head to Beaufort Estate, the home of Jamie’s grandfather, Lord Lovat, to seek military assistance. Lovat’s imposing home is none other than Dean Castle, a 14th-century landmark that served as the stronghold of the lords of Kilmarnock for over 400 years. One of these lords joined Bonnie Prince Charlie’s rebellion in real life. Currently, the castle is closed due to renovations that are expected to be completed by summer 2021; but visitors can still admire its exterior while exploring the surrounding Country Park with its woodland trails, urban farm, and kids’ adventure playground.

09 of 10 Blackness Castle (Fort William)

jgshields / Getty Images View Map Address Blackness , Linlithgow EH49 7NH , UK Get directions Phone +44 1506 834807 Web Visit website As the headquarters of Black Jack Randall, Fort William features frequently in "Outlander." It’s where Jamie receives the brutal flogging that marks the beginning of his hatred for Randall, and it's where Claire is imprisoned after being captured by redcoats while attempting to flee to Craigh na Dun in season one. In season two, we visit Fort William with Brianna and Roger, some 200 years in the future. The filming location for all of the Fort William scenes is Blackness Castle, a ship-like fortress constructed on the shores of the Firth of Forth near Edinburgh by the Crichton family in the 15th century. Often referred to as “The Ship That Never Sailed,” the castle is now managed by Historic Environment Scotland and welcomes visitors all year round.