You Can Now Get So Fresh and So Clean at Outkast's Original Studio Home

One of the best things about booking on Airbnb has always been the ability to stay in some truly interesting or historical places worldwide—and that's especially true for music lovers. The site hosts rentals from Kate Pierson of the B-52s, the childhood home of the Van Zant family of Lynyrd Skynyrd fame, and now, Airbnb is offering up a piece of hip-hop history.

Beginning on June 25, Airbnb users will have the chance to book The Dungeon, the Atlanta home where Outkast and other iconic Southern groups like Goodie Mob recorded some of their earliest work.

Guests will be treated to a number of special experiences during the stay, including a guided tour of the basement, a true ‘90s relic where Outkast and Goodie Mob recorded some of their breakout hits. The home also features rooms styled after key Atlanta locations, which inspired the group. Guests will also have access to an in-home studio where they can try their hand at making their own hip-hop classics. And how will you arrive to and from your stay? In an Escalade, of course.

Carey Gomez / Airbnb

Six-time Grammy winner Big Boi purchased the property two years ago, and this will be the first time he has offered the public a chance inside. “Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with the Dungeon Family in this house,” he said. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs.”

The rapper will be hosting three overnight stays on June 29, July 1, and July 3 for just $25 a night. Why $25? This year, 2021, marks the 25th anniversary of the duo's landmark double-platinum record “ATLiens."

The promotional stay is a part of Airbnb’s celebration of Black Music Month, which includes tours, workshops, and other music-related stays.