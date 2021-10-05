Travel News Travel Tips TripSavvy Is Celebrating Outdoor Adventures in May We've put together the ultimate guidebook for spending time in nature Written by Staff Author Updated 05/10/21 Share Pin Email Ryan Dearth Photography Were parking lots at your local trailheads packed last year? Did you plan your annual National Park vacation only to find sold-out campsites? You're not alone. Not surprisingly, a stunted spring led more Americans than ever to find solace in the Great Outdoors during the latter half of 2020. According to data from the Outdoor Industry Association, Americans took up running, bicycling, day hiking, bird watching, and camping in great numbers since March 2020. And we're hoping they stick around. With that in mind, we've dedicated our May feature package to outdoors and adventure. Whether you're looking for top gear picks from experts, essential outdoor skills to master, or under-the-radar trails and parks to plan your summer adventures, we've got you covered. Read more: The Best State Park in Every State How to Plan a National Park Trip As a Person With a Disability Outdoor Activities Soared During the Pandemic—Including Some You Might Not Expect The Best Destinations in the U.S. to See by Bike The Best New Hiking Trails Around the World Why Are So Many Hotels Opening Near National Parks? "I Never Wanted to Leave": 8 Readers Share Their First Outdoor Experiences 10 Delicious Wild Plants You Can Find in the U.S. 15 Outdoor Skills to Master This Year, With Expert Tips and Tricks How the Founder of Disabled Hikers Is Advocating for Accessibility in the Outdoors 9 Products Outdoor Experts Don't Leave Home Without Mario Lopez Talks Road Trips, the Great Outdoors, and His Favorite Packing Strategy Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Mario Lopez Talks Road Trips, the Great Outdoors, and His Favorite Packing Strategy Planning a Hiking Trip: The Complete Guide 9 Products Outdoor Experts Don't Leave Home Without Dive Into Foraging With These 10 Delicious Wild U.S. Plants Why Are So Many Hotels Opening Near National Parks? Filmmaker Sian-Pierre Regis and His Mom on Reclaiming Life Through Travel The 11 Best New Hiking Trails From Around the World Navigation 101: Skills and Tools for Finding Your Way on a Hike TripSavvy Launches Solo Travel Week 2021 10 Travel Trends We're Looking Forward to in 2021 Everything to Know About Hiking With Your Dog Humboldt Redwoods: The Best Place to See the Big Trees by Car Everything You Need to Know About Hiking With Kids What Is the Future of Couchsurfing? 20 Solo Trips in 2020: I Traveled Solo During COVID-19 Best Hunting Subscription Boxes of 2021