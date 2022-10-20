The Best From Our Tests: A Review of Osprey's Talon 22 Daypack

There are packs out there that might be lighter or fit better. And there are others that have superior features. But very few—if any—put it all together better and work for multiple applications. Here's why this pack has become my go-to for hiking, bike commuting, traveling, and ski touring.

The 22-liter version has quickly become my favorite daypack for its comfort, fit, adjustability, durability, and pockets. (And if you're looking for a women's fit and cut, check out the similar Tempest 20 .)

Daypacks might be the most in-demand outdoor gear item among travelers use due to their versatility of use. And in the massive world of daypacks, Osprey's Talon line is a highly popular option seeing that it comes in nearly a dozen sizes and styles, from a 6-liter hip pack to a 44-liter backpacking pack (which was also one of my favorite packs before crows destroyed it in Yosemite Valley rummaging for Clif bars and trail mix).

It offers just the right amount of comfort

When brands prioritize comfort over all else, it can lead to sacrifices in other important attributes such as weight and fit of a bag. That's not the case, however, with the Talon 22; this bag offers the perfect amount of comfort, thanks to its AirScape Suspension system, which includes a mesh back panel and injection-molded foam, and the BioStretch harness and hip belt.

The mesh, open back panel, and lighter foam and padding found on the shoulder straps and hip belts make this pack particularly ideal for warmer temperatures and multiple sports. We found this pack particularly airy while bike commuting compared to other daypacks we've used. Now, if you overload it with a ton of weight, it will probably not be the most comfortable pack, considering the minimal padding and foam on the shoulders. But if you load it with the typical day-use items, the comfort is definitely sufficient without adding weight or bulk.

This Osprey pack is for anyone from beginners to advanced and experienced hikers.

The durability should hold up for many years

Another advantage of this pack is its durability. Osprey uses bluesign-approved recycled 100D x 210D wave check high-tenacity nylon for the central portion of the pack. And the sides and bottom of the pack feature bluesign-approved recycled 420HD nylon packcloth. The entire pack has a PFC-free DWR coating.

What does all this mean for you? A pack that is weatherproof and should last you for many years (even if your journeys lead you to scavenging crows in Yosemite Valley). Anyone who bike commutes or hikes often knows the importance of a burlier bottom, and I've appreciated Osprey's reinforced and durable materials in that portion of the bag.

It's lightweight and packable

Weighing right about 2 pounds doesn't make this the lightest daypack for its size. (But it's also not the heaviest). Still, Osprey nails the durability-to-weight (and comfort) ratio. Oftentimes you'll lose comfort, durability, or features (or all three) when losing weight. And what makes the Talon 22 so good is you get a solid blend of all three. Plus, we love this pack can be packed down small and placed in a checked or carry-on bag for plane travel.

It has the perfect amount of features

There are a lot of features we love about this pack. First is the amount of pockets. We're suckers for pockets on the hip belts because we love easy-access snacks while hiking. This pack has one on each hip belt. It also has an internal mesh pocket with a zipper and key clip and a separate top pocket for your cell phone or other items you want to grab quickly (more snacks!).

It's also compatible with your water bladder and features attachments for bike helmets, bike lights, trekking poles, and an ice axe. (We told you it was an excellent multi-sport pack.)

It's light on the planet

Osprey has leaned into its planet-friendly practices. And we're all about it. This pack features all recycled and bluesign-approved materials. And if that's not enough for you, check out the limited edition Talon Earth 22 pack, which Osprey says is its most sustainable pack to date.

It's totally worth the cost

At $150 at the time of publication, this pack is totally worth the cost. We think the weight, comfort, features, and multi-use application make this pack worth its $150. But considering it's also likely to last you years or decades, we highly recommend the investment.

If the 22-liter size isn't what you're looking for, consider the other sizes, which include 11, 26, 33, 36, and 44 liters. Each pack comes in a small/medium and large/extra-large size. And if you're looking for a women's fit and cut, check out the comparable Tempest 20.

