The Orient Express Is Returning. Here's a First Look at Its Presidential Suite

A new ultra-luxurious train is being revived, and its presidential suite was just revealed. The iconic Orient Express is returning to the rails in 2025 and is operated by the Orient Express brand, now part of the Accor hospitality group. It was previously announced that the new iteration would include 17 carriages from the original Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express that were uncovered in Poland in 2015.

French interior designer Maxime d'Angeac was brought on to update and refurbish the train carriages' interiors following the unveiling of the opulent designs for the bar, restaurant, suites, and corridors earlier this year, Accor just released a first look inside the Presidential Suite.

The 592-square-foot suite houses a bedroom, en-suite bathroom, living room, secondary sleeping car, and an office with details like custom furnishings, lush velvet upholstery, Lalique panels, and a gas fireplace. The design draws inspiration from Art Deco authorities Jacques-Émie Ruhlmann and Armand-Albert Rateau. In addition to the new embellishments, several original features have also been carefully restored, including Nelson and Prou marquetry, solid mahogany detailing, and historical motifs.



Courtesy of Accor

Courtesy of Accor

Courtesy of Accor

Courtesy of Accor

The first Orient Express route traveled between Paris and Istanbul and debuted in 1883 and connected the two capitals with trains and ferries. Since then, many operators have used the name Orient Express on many routes, including the Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express, which operated throughout most of the 1980s and is the one being revived now.

Aside from the train, the Orient Express brand is also working on hotels in Rome, Venice, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The train is set to begin journeys in 2025.

