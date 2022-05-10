This Iconic Death Valley Resort Just Received a $150-Million Renovation

View Map The Oasis at Death Valley Address 6312 Zabriskie Ln , Death Valley , CA 92328 , USA Get directions

The famous and historic Death Valley resort The Oasis at Death Valley, which dates back to the 1920s, has completed a five-year, $150 million renovation, bringing the sprawling property fully into the modern era.

The historic Death Valley, California, oasis—yes, it really is a true freshwater oasis that feeds the pools and towering palm trees, along with an entire eco-system—has seen a lot of history and even predates the designation of the surrounding 3.4 million-acre Death Valley National Park. From Native Americans utilizing the oasis (a tribe still resides in Death Valley) to the ‘49ers cutting through here on the way to the California gold rush to the Borax Mule teams that rested here while mining for borax in the 1920s to Hollywood stars like Clark Gable and George Lucas who have stayed here through the years, the oasis resort is truly iconic.

The resort is more of a town, complete with spring-fed pools, date palm groves, a Town Square with stores like a desert outfitter and general store and restaurants, the Last Kind Words Saloon, an ice cream parlor, gas station, golf course, and even a post office. There are also two sides to the property, one with the historical (and more upscale inn) and the other a more casual ranch, where many of the shops and more affordable accommodations reside.

Xanterra Travel Collection

Xanterra Travel Collection

Xanterra Travel Collection

Xanterra Travel Collection

Over the last five years, various parts of the massive property, which is now privately owned by Xanterra Travel Collection, have been refreshed and revamped, including the 66 mission-style rooms, lobby, restaurant, and cocktail lounge inside the boutique-style inn. The two-treatment room Tranquility Spa also got a facelift, while new additions include a pool café (try the date shake, which uses fruit grown on the property) and 22 stylish one-bedroom casitas on the lawn near the inn.

This last phase of the renovation heralds the opening of 80 one-bedroom stand-alone cottages on the Ranch side, near the resort’s Town Square and golf course. Each 400-square-foot cottage has a living room and separate bedroom with two queen beds or one king bed. The opening of an old-fashioned ice cream parlor was also part of this last phase. Nostalgic touches like an old-time soda fountain, classic counters, and a mirrored ice cream bar abound, and the menu includes sundaes, root beer floats, milkshakes, and food items like burgers, hot dogs, and fries. And, of course, the resort’s signature date shake, which has been delighting customers since the 1930s, is a must-order.

While staying in Death Valley, guests can also partake in hiking, cycling, horseback riding, and Jeep tours, not to mention extraordinarily dark skies and stunning sunrise and sunset locales, and the hotel will help guests plan excursions.



Cottage rates start at $370. To book, visit the hotel's website.