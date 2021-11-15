Inspiration Arts & Culture TripSavvy Is Celebrating Arts and Culture in November We've never been more ready to experience beautiful things By Staff Author Published on 11/15/21 Share Pin Email Tania A. Chau / Getty Images This month, TripSavvy is celebrating the triumphant return of the arts and cultural institutions we've been without for so long. Whether you're a fan of visual art, fashion, music, theatre, or just enjoy spending afternoons perusing street art in your neighborhood, we've commissioned a package of features that will transfix you, delight you, and make you more excited than ever to go out into the world and experience beautiful things. Read on for our picks of the most exciting art exhibitions opening around the world. Then, learn about the travel brands working with artists on innovative collaborations, the ongoing effects of spontaneous urban art on cities, cultural enclaves that need to be on your radar, how UNESCO World Heritage Sites stay beautiful, and more. Read more: The Most Anticipated Arts Exhibitions of 2022 How UNESCO World Heritage Sites Are Restored and Preserved The Most Beautiful Libraries in the World 8 New Museums That Opened During the Pandemic These Artist Collaborations are Redefining Travel Gear Artist Guy Stanley Philoche on Museum Hopping, Being a Beach Bum, and Loving New York From Love Locks to Chewing Gum: How Spontaneous Art Is Taking Its Toll On Cities 8 Unique Ethnic Enclaves in the United States Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The Most Anticipated Art Exhibitions of 2022 These Artist Collaborations Are Redefining Travel Gear Guy Stanley Philoche on Museum Hopping, Being a Beach Bum, and Loving New York How UNESCO World Heritage Sites Are Restored and Preserved From Love Locks to Chewing Gum: How Spontaneous Art Is Taking Its Toll on Cities 8 Unique Ethnic Enclaves in the U.S. 8 New Museums That Opened During the Pandemic TripSavvy Is Celebrating Beaches and Islands in July The Most Architecturally Significant Building in Every State Broadway Is Back! What It Was Like Attending My First Broadway Show in 2 Years 25 Best Things to Do in Moscow This Artist's Underwater Works Use Creativity and Conservation to Save the Ocean How a Kathmandu Group Is Protecting and Restoring Their Monuments How to See a Flamenco Show in Seville How the Pandemic Has Changed Street Food in Asia The Top 13 Museums in Philadelphia