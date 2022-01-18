Meet Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Cruise Line's Newest Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line's fleet is growing, and it's growing fast. This summer, the company is set to debut Norwegian Prima, the first in its new jazzed-up Prima Class ships. Though the maiden voyage of Norwegian Prima is still eight months away, Norwegian Cruise Line has seen such outstanding demand for her that it's already announced its next ship, Norwegian Viva.

Built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Viva mirrors the structure of Prima: Like its sister ship, it will boast the cruise line's most spacious staterooms to date as well as a "ship-within-a-ship" concept. Called The Haven by Norwegian, this exclusive section of the ship is available to guests with ultra-premium keycard access only; on Prima, the Piero Lissoni-designed space will feature 107 luxury suites, an infinity pool, restaurant, and an outdoor spa.

“We were extremely satisfied that Norwegian Prima, the first of the new class, earned record-breaking bookings and we are excited to see how Norwegian Viva will live up to her sister ship," Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of the merchant ships division at Fincantieri, said in a statement.



Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

All guests onboard Norwegian Viva will have access to the ship's high-octane activities, including the Viva Speedway, a three-level racetrack, and the "fastest freefall drop dry slides at sea." And they'll all be able to enjoy calming amenities like the 44,000-square-foot Ocean Boulevard, an outdoor promenade that circles the entire ship, as well as two infinity pools, an outdoor sculpture garden, and an 11-vendor food hall.



“Norwegian Viva sets the standard in the premium segment, illustrating our commitment to pushing boundaries in four main areas: wide open space, service that puts guests first, thoughtful design, and experiences beyond expectation," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We have taken everything our guests love to the next level with this brand-new class of ships designed with them in mind.”

Norwegian Viva is scheduled to make her maiden voyage in June 2023, spending her inaugural summer sailing the Mediterranean. For the winter 2023-2024 season, she will relocate to her home port of San Juan, Puerto Rico, from where she'll explore the Caribbean.

