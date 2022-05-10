Teachers, You Could Win a Cruise With Kelly Clarkson This Fall

Teacher Appreciation Week just came to a close, but Norwegian Cruise Line wants to continue the celebration for our educators—and what better way to be appreciated than sailing (for free) across the ocean with Grammy award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson? Teachers interested in going on the extraordinary sailing can be nominated by students, co-workers, friends, and family or nominate themselves to win a well-deserved and relaxing vacation.

Every year, the cruise line hosts its "Giving Joy" program, an annual recognition program that awards and applauds impressive educators across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2019, the company has sent more than 130 teachers out to sea and has donated more than $185,000 to schools. "Educators," the company says on its website, "much like travel, are a powerful source of inspiration and education—broadening perspectives by connecting people to each other and bringing awareness to different cultures and experiences worldwide."

This year, they'll be whisked away on the inaugural sailing of the Norwegian Prima, the first of the company's newest line of Prima class ships. The vessel will be making stops in Costa Maya, Mexico; Harvest Caye, Belize; Roatán, Bay Islands; and Cozumel, Mexico. The impressive ship boasts two infinity pools, more deck space than on any other Norwegian Cruise Line ship, and a globally-inspired dining hall.

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Lines

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Lines

Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Lines

On May 6, talk show host and songstress Kelly Clarkson announced on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she would be joining the lucky winners of this contest and performing for them all at a planned award ceremony onboard honoring the teachers. "Through this annual program, I get to play a small role in showing our gratitude to these educators with an opportunity of a lifetime," Clarkson said. The ship will depart from Clarkson's home state of Texas on Oct. 27.

Of the 100 teachers who will win time on the ship, there will also be three grand prize winners, who will win a second cruise for two, and $25,000, $15,000, and $10,000 donations, respectively, for their school.

Norwegian Cruise Line is accepting nominations for certified or accredited teachers in the U.S. and Canada through June 3. To nominate one of the teachers in your life or learn more about the contest's rules and regulations, visit www.nclgivingjoy.com.

