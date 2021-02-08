Norwegian Cruise Line Plans to Have a Starbucks on Every Ship by 2022

Cruise lovers who get the jitters when separated from their favorite cup of java for too long are in luck: Norwegian Cruise Line has announced an expanded partnership with Starbucks Coffee, with plans to roll out cafes and drinks from the popular brand across its entire 17-ship fleet as well as its private resort destinations in Belize and the Bahamas.

Norwegian began pouring the popular brew on its ships back in 2018 when the first Starbucks cafe was opened on the Norwegian Bliss. The Norwegian Sky was the first ship in the cruise industry to serve Starbucks' Nitro Brew.

Along with licensed cafes expanding to the rest of the line's fleet of ships, the expanded partnership will see Starbucks espresso beverages available in all ships' main dining rooms and specialty restaurants. Select ships will offer self-pour coffee stations at Garden Café, Norwegian's three-meal buffet.

"We are proud to announce our extended partnership offering the most robust Starbucks experience at sea for our guests just days before we restart our operations in Seattle, Starbucks’ hometown," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our teams both share a similar passion for providing meaningful experiences and opportunities for people to connect, and together we are delivering on that commitment."

Norwegian officially restarted its operations out of the Mediterranean on July 25. News of its expanded partnership with Starbucks comes days before the cruise line is set to make its return in the U.S., with its North American comeback sail set to depart from Seattle, the hometown of Starbucks, on Aug. 7.