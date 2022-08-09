Travel News Cruises Norwegian Cruise Line to Ditch Its Vaccine Requirements Starting in September Don’t forget to check local COVID-19 regulations before sailing By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 08/09/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Port of Seattle / Norwegian Cruise Lines Norwegian Cruise Line is changing its SailSAFE health and safety protocols following the CDC's decision to drop its COVID-19 program for cruise ships. According to a statement released by the cruise line, as of Sept. 3, 2022, Norwegian will welcome all guests on board, regardless of vaccination status. Of course, these changes will come with stipulations. Unvaccinated guests over 12 must present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before boarding. Those vaccinated will no longer have any pre-departure COVID-19 requirements. Children 11 years old or younger will not have COVID-19 restrictions and are welcome to board unvaccinated and without a negative test. "Our long-awaited revisions to our testing and vaccination requirements bring us closer in line with the rest of society, which has learned to adapt and live with COVID-19, and makes it simpler and easier for our loyal guests to cruise on our three best-in-class brands. Health and safety is our top priority, and we will continue to modify our robust SailSAFE program as the public health environment evolves," said Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, in a statement. Despite the loosened regulations, Norwegian "continues to strongly recommend all guests be up to date on vaccination protocols and test at their convenience prior to travel." Some countries, including Canada, Greece, and Bermuda, still require pre-departure testing and completed COVID-19 vaccinations. Norwegian joins other major cruise lines that have been loosening restrictions since the end of the CDC's COVID protocols. Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International have dropped pre-departure testing requirements for vaccinated guests on sailings under five or six days, respectively. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Revisions to Vaccination and Testing Protocols." August 8, 2022 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit