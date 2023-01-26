You Can Soon Fly to Rome for Less Than $300 on Norse Atlantic's New Route

Eyeing a summer trip to Italy without breaking the bank? One airline is about to make those dreams of pizza and pasta in paradise more viable than ever.

This week, low-cost airline Norse Atlantic announced the latest route in its ambitious transatlantic expansion: New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport to Rome's Fiumicino Airport. The announcement came just two months after the airline revealed it would launch a New York to Paris route this spring.

Service to Rome will begin on June 19 and run daily during the summer. Eastbound flights will depart New York at 1 a.m. and arrive in Rome at 3:45 p.m., while westbound flights will depart at 7:30 p.m., arriving at 11 p.m. Yes, that eastbound departure time is less than ideal, but if you're willing to make it a late night, you're sure to be rewarded: one-way fares on the new route begin at just 239 euros, or $260.

Travelers on the airline can expect Boeing 787-9 aircraft featuring 282 economy seats and 56 premium seats, Norse's version of premium economy. As a low-cost carrier, meals and amenities will only be included with a premium fare, which offers 43 inches of seat pitch and 12 inches of recline.



"We are very pleased to announce Rome as our fifth capital city in Europe offering a direct Norse Atlantic Airways flight to New York JFK," said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways, in a statement. "Customers on both sides of the Atlantic will be able to enjoy value, excellent onboard service, and comfort while traveling between these two culturally vibrant and exciting cities."

Alongside launching routes to Paris and Rome, Norse Atlantic has been on a roll since its June 2022 debut. Beginning with flights between New York and Oslo, the carrier quickly expanded its service from JFK with additional routes to Berlin and London's Gatwick Airport. The airline also flies to Oslo and Berlin from Fort Lauderdale.

