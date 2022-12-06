Low-Cost Airline Norse Atlantic Will Launch Affordable Flights to Paris in 2023

It looks like the City of Light is très en vogue for 2023. Just days after JetBlue announced that it would expand its transatlantic destinations with a new nonstop route from New York to Paris, another airline is following suit.



Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways announced this week that it plans to launch flights between New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport beginning March 26, 2023. Eastbound flights will depart New York at 12:30 a.m. and arrive in Paris at 2:05 p.m., while westbound flights depart at 7:45 p.m., arriving at 10 p.m.

The airline's new Paris service will run daily, using a Boeing 787-9 aircraft that will feature 282 economy seats and 56 premium seats, Norse's version of premium economy. Like most low-cost carriers, meals and amenities will only be included with a premium fare. Each way, fares on the new route will begin at 219 euros, or $226.



Paris will be the latest European route for Norse Atlantic, which launched this June with flights between New York and Oslo. Shortly after, the carrier expanded its service from JFK with additional routes to Berlin and London's Gatwick Airport. Norse Atlantic previously offered routes from Los Angeles to Berlin and Oslo but suspended them this winter. The airline also flies to Oslo and Berlin from Fort Lauderdale.



If Norse Atlantic seems familiar, it may be because it shares a founder, Bjørn Kjos, with Norwegian Air. This popular low-cost transatlantic airline hit economic turmoil during the pandemic and exclusively shifted to short-haul European routes. For that extra familiarity, Norse uses many of the same aircraft previously operated by Norwegian.