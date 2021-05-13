Travel News Tech & Gear What You Need to Know About The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Start off Memorial Day with some of the biggest sales on travel essentials Written by Kat Medina Kat Medina is a writer specializing in travel and personal development and is passionate about teaching people how to use a traveler’s mindset to create joy in daily life. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Kat Medina Updated 05/13/21 Share Pin Email Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. It’s nearly here–the three-day weekend that kick starts warmer weather, family BBQs, and annual vacations–Memorial Day reminds us that summer travel is just around the corner. After such an unprecedented year, you might be itching to pack your bags, so the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale couldn’t take place at a better time. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your luggage set that’s gathered some dust, or refresh your jet-setting wardrobe, the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Find out exact sale dates, what goes on sale, and more below. What is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale? The Half Yearly Sale occurs biannually at Nordstrom. It's the second-biggest sale (with the largest discounts) after the beloved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for the retailer. It typically takes place in the spring and early winter—hence, 'half yearly.' When is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale 2021? The sale falls during Memorial Day Weekend this year and starts May 26 through June 6. With 12 full days to shop major deals, it’s safe to say you’ll be able to find what you’re looking for and much more. Does Nordstrom Rack Also Participate in the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale? Only Nordstrom does the Half Yearly Sale (sorry, Rackers). Fortunately, the discounts you’ll see will make up for it. What's the Difference Between the Half Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale? The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features brand-new arrivals whereas the Half Yearly Sale is your last chance to get seasonal items before heading into the second half of the year. Once the sales are gone, it's likely that the products are out of stock, so if there is something you’ve been eyeing for a while, the Half Yearly Sale is your time to shine. Unlike the Anniversary Sale, you can't shop early during the Half Yearly Sale, even if you're a rewards member. Be sure to shop early to take advantage of all the deals. What Typically Goes on Sale? The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale isn’t just limited to travel gear—shoppers will find outstanding prices across all departments, including shoes, home, apparel, and accessories. What Can I Shop for On Sale Now? Since the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale doesn’t begin until May 26, here are the current deals happening at Nordstrom. Bookmark this page and come back as we'll update with all new items once the Half Yearly Sale begins. Our Top Picks 01 of 05 The Teddi Ring by Melinda Maria Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $58, Now $23 The Teddi Ring is centered with light-catching cubic zirconia set in an 18-karat gold band, giving it the appearance of the real deal. Regardless if you’re more of an adventurous or luxurious traveler, this ring can be worn worry-free knowing that your cherished piece is safe at home. The 8 Best Fake Engagement Rings for Travel in 2021 02 of 05 Tumi Merge 4-Wheel Packing Case Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $795, Now $555 Made from recycled bottles and post-industrial recycled nylon, this packing case was built with the environmentally-conscious traveler in mind. With multiple compartments and rugged and expandable construction, it can withstand the rigors of travel while keeping your goods protected. The 14 Best Checked Luggage of 2021 03 of 05 Jewelry Travel Roll Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $22, Now $13 There are few greater frustrations than trying to untangle all your tech cords in a hurry after a long flight. This stylish and compact case keeps everything organized and secure, making it easy to keep your chargers in one spot. 04 of 05 Quay Australia All Nighter Blue Light Filtering Glasses Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $55, Now $39 Quay sunglasses are capsule-wardrobe approved and are versatile enough to be worn in casual and formal settings alike—the blue-blocking glasses are no different. A classic look and lightweight frame make them an easy choice for your next trip. Continue to 5 of 5 below. 05 of 05 Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $110, Now $66 This backpack is fashion and function at its finest. With multiple pockets, a drawstring top to secure the goods, and a padded laptop compartment, it’s the ideal companion for any outing. The 9 Best Passport Holders of 2021 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! 