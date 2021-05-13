Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products and services; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

It’s nearly here–the three-day weekend that kick starts warmer weather, family BBQs, and annual vacations–Memorial Day reminds us that summer travel is just around the corner. After such an unprecedented year, you might be itching to pack your bags, so the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale couldn’t take place at a better time.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your luggage set that’s gathered some dust, or refresh your jet-setting wardrobe, the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is the perfect opportunity to do just that. Find out exact sale dates, what goes on sale, and more below.

What is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?

The Half Yearly Sale occurs biannually at Nordstrom. It's the second-biggest sale (with the largest discounts) after the beloved Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for the retailer. It typically takes place in the spring and early winter—hence, 'half yearly.'

When is the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale 2021?

The sale falls during Memorial Day Weekend this year and starts May 26 through June 6. With 12 full days to shop major deals, it’s safe to say you’ll be able to find what you’re looking for and much more.

Does Nordstrom Rack Also Participate in the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale?

Only Nordstrom does the Half Yearly Sale (sorry, Rackers). Fortunately, the discounts you’ll see will make up for it.

What's the Difference Between the Half Yearly Sale and the Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale features brand-new arrivals whereas the Half Yearly Sale is your last chance to get seasonal items before heading into the second half of the year. Once the sales are gone, it's likely that the products are out of stock, so if there is something you’ve been eyeing for a while, the Half Yearly Sale is your time to shine.

Unlike the Anniversary Sale, you can't shop early during the Half Yearly Sale, even if you're a rewards member. Be sure to shop early to take advantage of all the deals.

What Typically Goes on Sale?

The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale isn’t just limited to travel gear—shoppers will find outstanding prices across all departments, including shoes, home, apparel, and accessories.

What Can I Shop for On Sale Now?

Since the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale doesn’t begin until May 26, here are the current deals happening at Nordstrom. Bookmark this page and come back as we'll update with all new items once the Half Yearly Sale begins.