Travel News Tech & Gear The Best Travel Deals From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale for 2021 Your summer getaway awaits. Written by Nikhita Mahtani Updated 07/14/21 After a long, cold, pandemic-filled winter, restrictions are finally lifting, the weather is warm, and travel is on everyone's radar. No matter whether your summer getaway looks more like a road trip or plane trip, it's time to refresh your travel staples, and there's honestly no better deal this summer than at Nordstrom's Annual Anniversary Sale. With over 200 brands expected to be on sale, you can plan for incredible deals on luggage, accessories, books, tech, and so much more—which will make your travel a breeze, no matter the circumstances. Here's everything you need to know about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? The department store's biggest sale of the year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the one you can rely on for the steepest discounts. Basically celebrating the brand's birthday, it's the sale where all your favorite brands can be shopped—usually in lieu of a Fourth of July sale, which the store doesn't really do. When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021? For the general public, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from July 28 to August 9. How Can I Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Early? If you're a Nordstrom Rewards Member—also called The Nordy Club—you can shop the sale before everyone else. The more rewards points you have, the earlier you can shop. Below is the guide to how soon you can shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, depending on your status. (Psst—you can check your Nordy Club Status here.) • Nordy Club Icons: July 12 • Nordy Club Ambassadors: July 14 • Nordy Club Influencers: July 16 • General Public: July 28 Do I Have to be a Nordstrom Rewards Member to Shop? No! You can absolutely shop the sale on July 28 if you’re not a Nordstrom Rewards Member, but be aware that many items could be sold out by then. Also, if you’ve been thinking of becoming a member but just haven’t had the chance to yet, maybe this incentive might change your mind: Nordstrom currently offers a deal where if you sign up for The Nordy Club and make a purchase with your Nordstrom credit card that very same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note that you can use for a future purchase. That, plus early sale access, sounds like a win to us. What is Usually on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? What isn’t on sale? “Consumers should be on the lookout for deals on products typically associated with international travel, like portable chargers, travel pillows, noise-cancelling headphones, shaving kits, and international power adapters,” Dallin Hatch, Head of Corporate Communications at Pattern, says. Luggage, loungewear, travel essentials like headphones and eye masks, organizers, and even skincare will all be on sale. You’ll find incredible deals on a bunch of splurge-worthy brands, including Tumi, La Mer, and Alo, as well as staples like Nike, Bombas, and UGG. What Can I Shop for Right Now on Sale? Even if you don’t have complete access right now, you can preview the sale on Nordstrom’s site immediately and make your wishlist. Here are some items we’re eyeing. La Mer Revitalizing Smoothing Skin Care Set (Travel Size) Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $545, Now $365 The sale is perfect for trying splurge-worthy items you normally wouldn’t buy, and this kit, valued at over $500 normally, is an exclusive worth indulging in. La Mer’s trademarked Miracle Broth is found in this set consisting of the Eye Concentrate, Treatment Lotion, Regenerating Serum, and Moisturizing Cream, which will hydrate and soothe troubled skin, all in travel-size. Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle with Straw Lid & Flex Boot Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $55, Now $40 Staying hydrated while traveling is essential, and the Hydro Flask is pretty much one of the best options you can buy. Consisting of a 32-ounce capacity and an easy, flow-lid straw, it’s BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and infused with patented technology to keep your beverages at the perfect temperature—ideal for long-haul travel. Longchamp Large Le Pliage Canvas Backpack Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $140, Now $93 This origami-inspired backpack easily folds away when not in use, but don’t let that fool you: It’s surprisingly roomy, with durable leather straps so you never have to worry about your items falling out. Wolf 'Caroline' Travel Jewelry Case Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $105, Now $70 Traveling with jewelry can be worrying, but this case will keep all of your precious accessories in pristine condition. The structured interior wall pockets feature seven sections, a built-in mirror, and three necklace hooks for easy planning. Campo Essential Oil Roll-On & Silk Eye Mask Kit Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $59, Now $39 It’s hard to get some shut-eye on a moving vehicle, but this eye mask and oil kit may be just the thing to change that. The silk eye mask with a comfy elastic strap blocks out all light, while the roll-on essential oil is incredibly soothing, with a blend of French lavender, palmarosa, Roman chamomile, and valerian root. Noshinku Travel Size Hand Sanitizer Trio Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $25, Now $19 Traveling in times of COVID means you should get your hand sanitizer handy—this set of three travel-sized options is great to pop in your bag, and they smell heavenly. Choose from lavender, eucalyptus, or bergamot. Tumi Belden Leather Zip Passport Case Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $175, Now $119 Time to get organized: This elevated, textured leather passport holder includes both a passport pocket and an ID holder, as well as seven additional pockets for items like boarding passes and luggage tags. Night Trisilk Travel Pillow Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $75, Now $50 For ultimate flight comfort, this extra thick and comfy neck pillow needs to be in your carry-on. Silk is luxurious, and the design features an ergonomic backrest that supports your neck and spine, even in the tiniest seats. Briggs & Riley Torq 33-Inch Extra Large Wheeled Trunk Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $649, Now $390 A hard exterior lends a rugged feel to this extra large trunk that comes equipped with a sturdy handle and four-way, free spinning wheels for easy pulling. Nike Sportswear Essential Fleece Pants Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $60, Now $45 You have to be comfortable when you’re traveling—right? These loose-fitting sweatpants are made from a fleece-cotton hybrid that are soft and warm without being suffocating. Ted Baker London Pulse Dopp Kit Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $69, Now $40 A pretty tonal design and a secure handle makes this dopp kit an ideal essential to carry all your important items, like keys, cards, and cosmetics. Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels Duo Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Normally $85, Now $50 This limited-edition set features both full and travel sized sets of super hydrating eye patches, perfect for long days of travel. Infused with hydrating and revitalizing ingredients like caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen, the unique technology delivers moisture to your skin way more effectively than traditional creams or gels.