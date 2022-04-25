The World's Best Restaurant Is Coming to New York City

Widely considered the best restaurant in the world, a meal at Noma is a bucket list item for most foodies—but getting to Copenhagen hasn't been easy the past few years. Luckily, Noma will be gracing Brooklyn’s DUMBO neighborhood for a five-day pop-up in May.

Setting up in a former metal factory right on the East River from May 16-20, the Noma pop-up will transport diners to Denmark for a night. The event space will be redecorated to resemble Noma’s Copenhagen location, while the menu will be a selection of classic dishes that incorporate New York’s local produce. Founder and chef René Redzepi will also be on-site for each dinner service, so you can rest assured that the pop-up will be an authentic Noma experience.

The three-hour meal with a cocktail hour and wine pairings will cost $700 a person, which seems excessive but is expected from the highly coveted three Michelin-starred restaurant. While the meal is sure to be unforgettable, only people enrolled in the American Express Global Dining Access program will be able to make a reservation.

You'll need to have an eligible card connected to a Resy account to do so. Eligible cards are the Platinum card, Delta SkyMiles Reserve card, Hilton Honors Aspire card, and the Centurion card.

Tickets go on sale on April 27 at 12 p.m. EST. There’s only room for 50 diners each night, so don’t wait too long to book! You can buy tickets online with Resy. But if you miss the window, Global Dining Access members have access to exclusive reservations for Noma.