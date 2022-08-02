Nobu Just Opened Its First Hotel in Greece—Take a Peek Inside

View Map Nobu Hotel Santorini Address 84700 Imerovigli, Imerovigli 847 00 , Greece Get directions Phone +30 694 622 2772 Web Visit website

Greece is finally getting a taste of the luxurious Nobu hospitality brand, with Nobu Hotel Santorini officially open on the island's northeast coast.



Perched near Imerovigli, the Caldera cliffs' highest point, Nobu Hotel Santorini features 25 guest rooms and suites, each decorated in the brand's signature minimalist flare. With traditional whitewashed exteriors the Cyclades are known for, all the rooms boast king-size beds, Natura Bisse bath amenities, an outdoor terrace, and stunning views of either the Caldera or the Aegean Sea. And if you're feeling extra indulgent, you can book one of five ultra-luxurious villas, each of which comes with a private swimming pool and a split-level design.



As the hotel is home to the country's first Nobu Restaurant, locals and visitors alike are in for a gastronomic treat with unparalleled Caldera views. Executive Chef Ricardo Marin cut his teeth at Nobu's outposts in London and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and now brings his culinary expertise to Greece, where he serves up Nobu classics like black cod miso and wagyu dumplings, as well as local Mediterranean fare, including lobster pasta and grilled fish. For guests at the hotel, Nobu's world-famous dishes can be enjoyed at the restaurant and lounge or within the comfort of their rooms at any time of day.

For wellness gurus, Nobu Hotel Santorini allows guests to sign up for in-room spa treatments, dip in the dual-level infinity pool, and try out Technogym equipment at the state-of-the-art fitness center. But while you'd be forgiven for spending all your time at the hotel, Nobu Hotel Santorini also offers several curated experiences for guests looking to get out and explore the area, from wine tastings and sunset catamaran cruises to volcano visits and guided hikes along the Oia-Fira trail. Or, if you're interested in experiencing the island's volcanic sand beaches, Red Beach and Black Beach are both approximately a 40-minute drive away.

Rooms at Nobu Hotel Santorini start at 1,000 euros a night.

