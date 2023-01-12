Marrakesh, the vibrant and culturally rich city in Morocco, has welcomed a new addition to its luxury hotel scene with the opening of the Nobu Hotel Marrakech. The hotel, located in the heart of the city's Hivernage district, is the first Nobu property in Africa.

"Marrakesh as a destination fits seamlessly within the Nobu Hotel collection, and we expect it will be embraced by locals and the strong base of European and U.S. Nobu customers," said Ahmed Bennani, president of the Hivernage Collection, one of the development groups behind the project.



The hotel, a collaboration between Nobu Hospitality, a luxury hotel and restaurant company co-founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, actor Robert De Niro, and film producer Meir Teper, Hivernage Collection, and MC Hotels, features 71 suites, all designed with a contemporary Moroccan aesthetic. Guests can also enjoy the hotel's expansive rooftop pool, fitness center, and spa.

True to Nobu's style, interiors are Japanese-influenced while paying homage to the building's original details and housing local artwork and cultural influences. All suites have handmade fixtures and intricate details, with views of either North Africa's Atlas Mountains or Koutoubia Mosque, Marrakesh's biggest mosque.

Courtesy of Nobu Marrakech

Courtesy of Nobu Marrakech

Courtesy of Nobu Marrakech

The hotel's eponymous main restaurant combines traditional Moroccan and Japanese cuisine, a concept unique to the Nobu brand. The menu, created by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, features a variety of dishes that incorporate local ingredients and flavors, sushi and sashimi, and famous plates like black cod miso.

The hotel has a stunning panoramic roof deck with a circular pool and one of the brand's largest spas to date, called Shade. The 21,000-square-foot oasis of relaxation has a heated indoor swimming pool, steam baths, saunas, a VIP suite, and a complete fitness center.

Meanwhile, the hotel's location in the Hivernage district also offers guests easy access to vibrant Djemaa el-Fna and many souks. Shopping enthusiasts will also appreciate the hotel's proximity to the souks, where they can find a wide variety of traditional Moroccan goods, such as carpets, pottery, and textiles.

Nobu's opening marks a significant addition to the city's luxury hotel scene and is expected to attract leisure and business travelers. The hotel's unique blend of traditional Moroccan and Japanese influences and its convenient location make it an ideal choice for those looking for a luxurious and culturally rich experience in the city. Room rates start at $366 per night.