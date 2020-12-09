Nightlife in Ho Chi Minh City: Best Bars, Clubs, & More

Once the sun begins to set and the heat abates, Ho Chi Minh City comes alive with people seeking some relaxation and fun. Downtown in District 1 is where you’ll find most of the action, with a few standout spots in District 3. Whether it’s swanky nightclubs, glitzy rooftop bars, casual watering holes, live music venues, or a night of karaoke that you’re in search of, there’s something for everyone in the bustling metropolis. But while you’re out and about, beware of your belongs as pickpocketing is, unfortunately, a common occurrence in Ho Chi Minh City. Otherwise, enjoy an evening out on the town and be prepared to party until the early hours of the next morning.

Bars

Whether you’re looking for somewhere easygoing to just grab a beer and people watch, a rooftop spot with great views, or a swanky place for a great tipple, Ho Chi Minh City has it all. At many of the smaller venues and roadside bars you'll find bia hoi, or “fresh beer.” Bia hoi is a draft beer brewed daily that’s a local favorite and easy on the wallet, costing about 50 cents for a glass. But if you’re looking for a cocktail—and the city’s scene has really come up this past couple of years—expect to pay much more.

Here are a few bars to check out when you’re in town:

Rabbit Hole: This self-proclaimed avant-garde cocktail bar offers polished service in a sophisticated setting. If you’re looking for an expertly crafted classic cocktail, this is the place to be.

Clubs

If you’re ready to dance the night away, Ho Chi Minh City has no shortage of nightclubs. The hottest and swankiest venues are always packed to the gills and largely cater to table service-seeking patrons, which ranges from standing-only high-tops to sofa seating, so be ready to pony up and dress to impress. (And don’t be shocked if you receive a fruit platter with your bottle—it’s customary in Vietnam.) The more relaxed clubs typically have a bigger dance floor and no cover charge if you show up on the earlier side, but drinks are still relatively pricey. Either way, be prepared to pay if you choose to imbibe.

Most clubs are in District 1 and keep the music pumping and lights flashing until 2 a.m., with a few that stay open a little later.

Here are some of the best to party at in Saigon:

Lush: One of few nightclubs that has been open for more than a decade, Lush is popular amongst partygoers in the city. It’s also favored by international DJs, making it a hot spot in Saigon. Music ranges from house to hip-hop.

Live Music

The Vietnamese love good music and as a result, Ho Chi Minh City offers several venues catered to live entertainment. It’s the perfect alternative if you want to skip the bar hopping or club outing. Here are a few spots to check out live music in the city:

Yoko Café: This cozy café/bar in District 3 draws in a mix of artists and is one of the most popular places in Saigon for live entertainment. The line-up changes regularly, ranging from open stage nights to performances by local bands.

Karaoke Bars

Part of loving good music is also singing it and no trip to Vietnam would be complete without some karaoke. It’s such a huge part of the culture that many locals have their own set-ups at home to enjoy with friends and family. Even on Bui Vien Street you’ll frequently see people dragging around a karaoke machine as entertainment or for paying guests to use. But if you’re looking for somewhere a little more comfortable karaoke bars like King Karaoke and Kingdom Karaoke offer plush private rooms for you and your friends to channel your inner Mariah Carey. Plus, you’ll have a dedicated waiter to make sure that your glass never goes empty in case you need some liquid courage.

Tips for Going Out in Ho Chi Minh City