Your Passport Is About to Get a New Look

The U.S. Department of State recently launched Next Generation Passport books

Published on 03/15/22
Passport

Grace Cary / Getty Images

Ready to spice up your next international getaway? All you'll need to do is flip open your passport to reveal a whole new look. That's because U.S. passports are about to get a significant facelift—just in time for summer travel.

Dubbed the "Next Generation Passport" (NGP), this new iteration of the classic U.S. passport is set to enhance existing security features. According to the U.S. State Department, it will include a "polycarbonate data page, laser-engraved personalization, and updated artwork."

Just how different will your new passport look? The most noticeable changes will come to your data page, where your full name, photo, date of birth, and nationality can be found. Your previous photo will be transformed into a laser-engraved, black-and-white image, with the page itself set to become more durable.

New Passport

Courtesy of the U.S. State Department

The upgrade may not be new for all; the first rollout of the new passports began in 2021, and so far, 2 million U.S. travelers have been issued the NGP. While there is no formal way to request this updated version, those applying for passports or passport replacements may receive the NGP this summer, when it is expected to be fully rolled out.

“The rollout of the Next Generation Passport is a multiyear process,” said a State Department official. “We will issue both the ePassport and Next Generation Passport until August 2022, when all passport agencies and centers will be printing the new Next Generation Passport books.”

