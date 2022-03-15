TripSavvy Travel News Your Passport Is About to Get a New Look The U.S. Department of State recently launched Next Generation Passport books By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 03/15/22 Share Pin Email Grace Cary / Getty Images Ready to spice up your next international getaway? All you'll need to do is flip open your passport to reveal a whole new look. That's because U.S. passports are about to get a significant facelift—just in time for summer travel. Dubbed the "Next Generation Passport" (NGP), this new iteration of the classic U.S. passport is set to enhance existing security features. According to the U.S. State Department, it will include a "polycarbonate data page, laser-engraved personalization, and updated artwork." Just how different will your new passport look? The most noticeable changes will come to your data page, where your full name, photo, date of birth, and nationality can be found. Your previous photo will be transformed into a laser-engraved, black-and-white image, with the page itself set to become more durable. Courtesy of the U.S. State Department The upgrade may not be new for all; the first rollout of the new passports began in 2021, and so far, 2 million U.S. travelers have been issued the NGP. While there is no formal way to request this updated version, those applying for passports or passport replacements may receive the NGP this summer, when it is expected to be fully rolled out. “The rollout of the Next Generation Passport is a multiyear process,” said a State Department official. “We will issue both the ePassport and Next Generation Passport until August 2022, when all passport agencies and centers will be printing the new Next Generation Passport books.” Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. U.S. Department of State. "Meet the Next Generation Passport." Accessed March 14, 2022. The Points Guy. "The US Is Getting a New Passport Design That's Expected to Be Fully Rolled Out This Summer." March 8, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit How to Apply for Your First U.S. Passport Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country How Long Does It Take to Get a Passport? The 10 Best Depth Finders of 2022 How to Buy and Use the National Park Pass for Seniors The 9 Best Travelpro Luggage Items of 2022 to Invest In 7 Rental Car Companies to Avoid Know What to Expect if Your Flight Gets Delayed or Canceled The 10 Best Places to Buy Luggage in 2022 Here Are the Best Briggs & Riley Luggage Items for All Your Travel Needs The 9 Best Ski Helmets of 2022 The 10 Best Golf Wedges of 2022 The Top Travel Products of 2022, Tested and Recommended by TripSavvy Editors The 11 Best Travel Money Belts of 2022 The 10 Best Hardside Luggage Bags of 2022 The 10 Best Delsey Luggage Items