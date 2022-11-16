Newark Airport Unveils Its Newly Reconstructed Terminal A—Take a Peek Inside

Newark Liberty International Airport just unveiled the first phase of its new and improved Terminal A in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 15—though it's not yet open to passengers.

Finally, on the other end of a four-year construction project, the new terminal features over one million square feet of space and has 21 gates, with 12 more to open next year. It also boasts new restaurants, shops, a children's play area, and lounges, including the new 18,000-square-foot American Express Centurion Lounge. The $2.7 billion terminal will accommodate as many as 13 million passengers annually, about four million more than the previous terminal could.

"Newark Airport's new Terminal A is a world-class 21st-century marvel, with cutting-edge check-in, security, and touchless e-gate technology. Public art, iconic concessions, and highly original digital displays also create an unmistakable New Jersey sense of place," said Rick Cotton, Port Authority's executive director, at the ribbon cutting. "The new Terminal A at Newark is a shining example of the Port Authority's commitment to build inspiring and appealing world-class transportation facilities for the region."

To meet passenger needs, the new terminal will feature state-of-the-art technology, including touchless security and check-in, which Port Authority hopes will reduce wait times, increase efficiency, and improve customer experience. There will also be four lanes of traffic flow outside the terminal, breaking up lanes into four categories—private cars, rideshares, taxis, and public transportation.

Courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 / Flickr

The new space features unique art installations from 29 local artists and a digital piece that takes passengers through New Jersey’s most iconic landmarks. Sustainability also plays a vital role in the building’s design—solar panels line the roof of the parking area, and things like water-efficient sinks, toilets, and energy-efficient lights are integrated into the structure.

Fans of United Airlines will be happy to know that the airline claims most of the space in the terminal. Still, the area will be shared by other major airlines, including JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta, and Air Canada.

“Today’s unveiling of Terminal A marks the culmination of the largest infrastructure project I have had the honor of overseeing during my administration, as well as the realization of our vision for a state founded upon sound infrastructure and fueled by economic opportunity,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “...Terminal A is revolutionizing travel in a state that has always been—and always will be—a model for the rest of the nation to follow.”

The airport’s redevelopment program will also churn out a new parking garage with rental car facilities and new paving for the south airfield, adding up to $3.3 billion worth of renovations.