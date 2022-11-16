Travel News Air Travel Newark Airport Unveils Its Newly Reconstructed Terminal A—Take a Peek Inside The terminal will open to the public later this year By Jalyn Robinson Jalyn Robinson Editorial Assistant LinkedIn Twitter Pace University Jalyn joined TripSavvy in September of 2021 as an editorial assistant. She graduated from Pace University in May of 2018 with a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, with a writing concentration. She has contributed work to Westchester Magazine and Spire&Co., a former online magazine. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 11/16/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 / Flickr Newark Liberty International Airport just unveiled the first phase of its new and improved Terminal A in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 15—though it's not yet open to passengers. Finally, on the other end of a four-year construction project, the new terminal features over one million square feet of space and has 21 gates, with 12 more to open next year. It also boasts new restaurants, shops, a children's play area, and lounges, including the new 18,000-square-foot American Express Centurion Lounge. The $2.7 billion terminal will accommodate as many as 13 million passengers annually, about four million more than the previous terminal could. "Newark Airport's new Terminal A is a world-class 21st-century marvel, with cutting-edge check-in, security, and touchless e-gate technology. Public art, iconic concessions, and highly original digital displays also create an unmistakable New Jersey sense of place," said Rick Cotton, Port Authority's executive director, at the ribbon cutting. "The new Terminal A at Newark is a shining example of the Port Authority's commitment to build inspiring and appealing world-class transportation facilities for the region." To meet passenger needs, the new terminal will feature state-of-the-art technology, including touchless security and check-in, which Port Authority hopes will reduce wait times, increase efficiency, and improve customer experience. There will also be four lanes of traffic flow outside the terminal, breaking up lanes into four categories—private cars, rideshares, taxis, and public transportation. Courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 / Flickr Courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 / Flickr Courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 / Flickr Courtesy of Port Authority of New York and New Jersey / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 / Flickr The new space features unique art installations from 29 local artists and a digital piece that takes passengers through New Jersey’s most iconic landmarks. Sustainability also plays a vital role in the building’s design—solar panels line the roof of the parking area, and things like water-efficient sinks, toilets, and energy-efficient lights are integrated into the structure. Fans of United Airlines will be happy to know that the airline claims most of the space in the terminal. Still, the area will be shared by other major airlines, including JetBlue, American Airlines, Delta, and Air Canada. “Today’s unveiling of Terminal A marks the culmination of the largest infrastructure project I have had the honor of overseeing during my administration, as well as the realization of our vision for a state founded upon sound infrastructure and fueled by economic opportunity,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “...Terminal A is revolutionizing travel in a state that has always been—and always will be—a model for the rest of the nation to follow.” The airport’s redevelopment program will also churn out a new parking garage with rental car facilities and new paving for the south airfield, adding up to $3.3 billion worth of renovations. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. "Governor Phil Murphy, Port Authority Leaders, State and Local Officials Celebrate New $2.7 Billion Terminal A At Newark Liberty International Airport." Nov. 15, 2022 Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Share Pin Email