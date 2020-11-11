Newark Liberty International Airport Guide

View Map Newark Liberty International Airport Address 3 Brewster Rd , Newark , NJ 07114 , USA Get directions Phone +1 973-961-6000 Web Visit website

The legendary Newark Liberty International Airport is considered part of the New York metropolitan area and is a major hub for many international airlines. Over 45 million passengers fly in and out of this airport annually for domestic and international flights, making it one of the United States' busiest airports.

Airport Code, Location, and Contact Info

The Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is New Jersey's largest airport and part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. This busy airport is just off the New Jersey Turnpike (Exit 13) and Routes 1 & 9. It is situated only about 12 miles from New York City. It’s not unusual for drivers on the turnpike frequently spotting planes taking off and landing alongside the highway.

Know Before You Go

Newark Liberty International Airport is considered by most travelers to be a New York City airport. As one of the northeast’s major travel hubs, Newark Liberty International Airport is always crowded, especially during rush hour times. Even though it may appear to be a relatively quick 12-mile drive from Manhattan, it’s usually a longer ride due to traffic congestion. Once inside the airport terminal area, you will also be met with traffic as cars slow down to drop off and pick-up passengers. Be aware of potentially stressful traffic jams and avoid morning drive times and busy peak times, such as Friday afternoons.

There are three terminals at EWR: A, B, and C, all arranged in a semi-circle, with parking lots on the inner portion of the horseshoe. There are satellite parking lots outside of the terminal area as well. Each terminal has its own security checkpoint, and all gates are located within the specific terminals.

It’s also a huge airport, so be sure to give yourself enough time to get through security and walk to your gate, which may take longer than expected due to crowds and lengthy lines at check-in and security. The good news is that the airport’s website offers many helpful tools to gauge your timing, including pre-paid parking (with information about how full the lots are), updated security and wait times, and how long it takes to walk to your gate.

Newark Liberty International Airport Parking

Due to its busy location, there are several options for parking at the airport, and travelers can check the EWR website for updated information about how crowded the parking lots are at any given time.

The airport itself offers short-term, daily, and economy parking. Short term parking is located at terminals A, B, and C. Daily parking (at location P4) provides an AirTrain to transport travelers to the terminals. Economy parking (at location P6) provides a shuttle bus service to all terminals. Flyers can easily pre-book terminal or economy parking on the airport’s website, where you can input exact dates and times to reserve your spot. This is encouraged—especially during busy times of the year.

While in the airport, travelers can take the Airport bus between terminals and the parking lots, which runs on a continuous loop. The airport website offers an updated, real-time tracker that helps passengers move between terminals and parking lots.

Public Transportation and Taxis

Due to its proximity to New York City and the densely-populated metropolitan area, there are a variety of public transportation options that can be used to reach the airport. You can take a train, bus or taxi.

AirTrain

The AirTrain in Newark is connected to both Amtrak trains and NJ Transit trains. These transportation options vary, depending upon where you start from (northern New Jersey, Southern New Jersey, or Manhattan). Rates for the AirTrain is $7.75 per passenger.

Bus Service

The Newark Liberty International Airport offers bus service to and from the airport via New Jersey Transit. The specific bus lines that stop at the airport are 28, 37, 62, 67, and 107. For details and timetables, visit the NJ Transit website.

There is also a daily Express Bus that goes between Newark Liberty International Airport and Manhattan. This bus runs 365 days a year from 5 a.m. until 1 a.m. The fee is $18 (one way) and $30 for the round-trip. All Express busses stop at three New York City stops:

Grand Central Station (41st Street between Park and Lexington Avenues)

Bryant Park (42nd Street and 5th Avenue)

Port Authority Bus Terminal (41st Street between 8th and 9th Avenues )

Travelers have three options (all on Level 1) where they can board the busses while at EWR:

Terminal A (bus stop 5)

Terminal B (bus stop 2)

Terminal C (bus stop 5 & 6)

Taxi

Travelers can take a taxi to or from Newark airport and there are taxi stands outside the baggage claim areas of each terminal. When choosing to ride in a taxi, there are a few things to keep in mind:

Tolls are not included in the quoted fare (and nearly every road, bridge, and tunnel has a toll in the New York area).

Be sure to trip your driver.

During rush hour, you will need to pay an additional $5 fee.

There is a 10 percent senior citizen discount—you must show ID.

For more explicit details about riding in a taxi and associated fares, visit the airport's page about taxi service.

Where to Eat and Drink

If you’re hungry and have time for a meal, Newark Liberty International airport is the place to be. In recent years, the airport has expanded its food offerings, and each terminal has a wide array of restaurants and fast-casual options. In Terminal A, you’ll find airport staples such as Dunkin’ Donuts and Auntie Annie’s, but you can also get a great, freshly-made sandwich or entrée at Jersey Mike’s. There’s also a Phillips Seafood, Market Fresh, and Qdoba Grill if you have time for a more leisurely meal.

If you’re in Terminal B, you can sip a brew and have a snack in the Belgian Beer Café, enjoy comfort food in the Liberty Diner, or taste a few wines at Vino Volo. Check out the airport's website for Terminal B's food offerings.

Terminal C also offers a robust food selection, with Abruzzo Italian Steakhouse, Boar’s Head Deli, and Caps Beer Garden. There’s also the Flora Café and Garden State Diner in this section of the airport. If you want a quick cocktail, pop into the conveniently-located Bar Left (between gates C70-99) or Bar Right (at C101-115).

How to Spend Your Layover

If you have a layover at EWR, your best bet is to enjoy a leisurely meal or relax in an airport lounge. There’s also plenty of shopping at Newark Liberty International Airport, and you can spend a few hours browsing the retail stores. There’s something for everyone: clothing, luxury products, electronics, books, gifts, and duty-free options.

It’s not recommended to leave the airport since the area is known for major traffic, and re-entry will certainly be stressful. Lines at security and check-in are usually long.

It’s important to note that there is no luggage storage at Newark Liberty International Airport. However, if you have a lot of time (over 10 hours to spare) and wish to explore New York City, there are luggage storage spots at Penn Station and Grand Central Station in Manhattan. It’s optimal to plan in advance, as it’s not easy (and extremely inconvenient) to walk around Manhattan with bags of any kind.

Otherwise, for a visit to New York City, it’s best to plan a real stopover for at least 24 hours and get a hotel in the city for easy sight-seeing.

Airport Lounges

There are a number of lounges at EWR, but each has its own requirements for entry. If you’re not a member, some allow for one-time entry, but that often changes, depending on the capacity of the lounge.

United Airlines has the most lounges, as it’s a main hub for the company. So, if you happen to be flying United in terminal A, you can visit the United Airlines United Club. If you’re in terminal C, you can visit the United Airlines Polaris Lounge and the United Airlines United Club, near gate C74.

Other clubs and locations include Terminal A: Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge and American Airlines Admirals Club. Terminal B: Delta Airlines Sky Club, Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, British Airways Galleries Club Lounge, SAS Lounge, and Lufthansa Senator Lounge. (For military members, there’s also a USO lounge in terminal B.)