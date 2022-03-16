Travel News Safety & Insurance New Zealand Is Reopening Its Borders Sooner Than Expected After two years of closures, New Zealand will reopen its borders on May 1 By Elizabeth Preske Elizabeth Preske Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Twitter Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and has been with the company since 2019. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 03/16/22 Share Pin Email Courtesy of Tourism New Zealand After undergoing one of the strictest lockdowns during the pandemic, Aotearoa (New Zealand) is finally ready to reopen its borders to U.S. travelers after two years of closures. Starting May 1 at 11:59 p.m., vaccinated tourists from visa-waiver countries, including the U.K., Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Canada, can visit New Zealand without quarantine upon arrival, so long as they provide a negative COVID test before departure. Travelers with existing visitor visas will also be eligible to enter that day, while vaccinated travelers from Australia can visit as early as April 13. "We look forward to welcoming manuhiri [visitors], family and friends back in May," said Tourism New Zealand's Chief Executive, René de Monchy, in a statement. "New Zealand has plenty to offer international visitors from breathtaking landscapes, rare and remarkable wildlife to our rich culture and heritage; our people and place are what make us unique, and we look forward to sharing this with the world again." In addition to the pre-departure COVID test, travelers must take a second rapid antigen test upon arrival and another on the fifth or sixth day of their trip. Tests will be provided at Auckland Airport and can be self-administered elsewhere, like at a hotel or Airbnb. Should either test come back positive, a second PCR test is needed to confirm the results; those with positive results will be required to quarantine "in line with the requirements that apply to all community COVID-19 cases in New Zealand." The latest news comes as a big surprise, as the New Zealand government had previously shared that it planned to reopen in July. "While we know it will take some time to see tourism scale up again, today's announcement will be a welcome boost for our tourism operators who have done it harder than many," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday. The 12-hour flight from Los Angeles to Auckland is slated to resume this year, and nonstop flights to New Zealand from San Francisco, Houston, Chicago, and Honolulu. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. New Zealand Government. "When New Zealand's Borders Open." Accessed March 16, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Bali Just Dropped Mandates Requiring Quarantine Upon Arrival—Here's What to Know Travel to the Caribbean: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Puerto Rico Lifts COVID Restrictions for Domestic Visitors. Here's What to Know Travel to Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific: A Reopening Timeline by Country Australia Will Reopen Its Borders to Vaccinated Tourists on Feb. 21 Travel to Africa and the Middle East: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Asia: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Europe: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Travel to Central and South America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country I Just Spent 4 Days in Barbados—Here's How the Country Is Keeping People Safe Travel to the UK Just Got a Lot Easier, so Put London Back on Your Bucket List Singapore Airlines Announces New Quarantine-Free Flights Between the U.S. and Singapore These Countries Are Allowing Vaccinated Travelers to Visit Hawaii's Entry Requirements Just Changed. Here's What You Need to Know Travel to North America: A Reopening Timeline, Country by Country Australia Is Still Set on Reopening Its International Borders by Christmas 2021