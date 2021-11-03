New York State Drops Quarantine Requirements for Domestic Travelers

One year ago, New York City was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. In a bid to stem the onslaught of new cases, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo implemented one of the country's strictest travel mandates: most travelers to the state were required to quarantine for 14 days, with rulebreakers threatened by heavy fines and potential jail time. Over time, the specifics of that mandatory quarantine have changed, but the requirement remained in place. That is, until now—starting next month, those restrictions will finally be eased.

On April 1, travelers arriving in New York from elsewhere in the country or U.S. territories will no longer be subject to a mandatory quarantine. They will, however, have to fill out a health questionnaire upon arrival. Travelers coming from international destinations must still quarantine for four to 10 days, depending on whether they meet certain testing requirements.

"As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we're making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world," Cuomo said in a statement. "As part of that transition, quarantine for domestic travelers is no longer required, but it is still being advised as an added precaution. This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down."

At the time of publication, New York State has administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccinations to 20.4 percent of its population, with 10.5 percent fully vaccinated.