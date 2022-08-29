One of New York City's Largest Hotels Just Got a Major Makeover

View Map New York Marriott Marquis Address 1535 Broadway , New York , NY 10036 , USA Get directions Phone +1 212-398-1900 Web Visit website

The New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square, one of the city's largest hotels, just received a million-dollar makeover, and impressive doesn't begin to describe the hotel's new look.

Opened in 1985, the hotel sits in the epicenter of Times Square and has become one of the metropolis's most iconic hotels. The renovations, led by architecture and interior design firms Stonehill Taylor and Sawyer & Company, spanned the lobby, event spaces, and all 1,971 guest rooms in the hotel. The firms pulled design inspiration from Times Square and created a unique style concept officially dubbed the "Kaleidoscope of Energy."

"The reflections, flow of energy, and vivacity that encapsulate Times Square were central references for this project," said Sara Duffy, principal at Stonehill Taylor, in a statement. "We fed off the spirit of the hotel's surroundings while simultaneously constructing a comfortable, rejuvenating stay for guests. The result was a design that perfectly balances elegant playfulness and interactive experiences with flexible and varied seating, strategically open yet distinctive zones, and an artful New York theme that carries throughout the hotel."

The lobby, which sits on the eighth floor, has been moved around and now incorporates new elements that make the space more whimsical, including prismatic waved glass, wooden archways, and contemporary sculptures and artwork.

The Broadway Ballroom, along with the other event and meeting spaces, received new carpeting, wall decor, and a state-of-the-art sound system.

The hotel's guest rooms received updated standard amenities, including new TVs and a fresh coat of paint, mixing calming and neutral colors with bright accent colors.

To create a more elevated food and beverage experience for its guests, the hotel partnered with Union Square Hospitality Group and Union Square Events. Customers craving bold flavors with a view can head to the Broadway Lounge, which now features two-story wall-to-ceiling windows overlooking Times Square.

Those looking for a more sophisticated experience can try the Revel & Rye Bar and Restaurant. The bar’s decoration is inspired by theater marquees and has large LED billboards on either side of the restaurant, and a classic New York eats-inspired its menu.

Meanwhile, select Marriott elites will have an all-access pass to the M Club, a large, living room-like lounge with a complimentary breakfast buffet. Non-Marriott members can enjoy breakfast in the Atrium Greatroom, another lounge-like hub in the hotel.

Commemorating the building’s renovation, the hotel is offering Times Square View rooms at $544 a night for a limited time. Regular guest room rates start at $429. Visit the New York Marriott Marquis website to learn more or make reservations.