Cab Rides to New York City Airports Are About to Get More Expensive—Here's Why

Heading to John F. Kennedy International or LaGuardia Airport? You may have to dig a little deeper into your pocket.

New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission recently announced they are seeking to increase the flat-rate taxi fare from Manhattan to JFK from $52 to $65 and $39 from Manhattan to LaGuardia, to which there is currently no flat-rate fare. The fare hikes will affect trips from Manhattan beginning below West 110th Street and East 96th Street.

The proposals come on the heels of a rocky two years for the taxicab industry, brought on by the pandemic, a shift in driver availability, and growth in rideshare services like Uber and Lyft. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance says the flat fee increase is long overdue, with taxi fare flat rates not increasing since September 2012.

The proposed hike in flat rates is primarily meant to cover drivers' wait times at airport parking lots when they are not generating income. Taxi drivers spend an average of 78 minutes waiting to pick up passengers at LaGuardia and one hour and 45 minutes waiting at JFK. The commission states that adding a flat-rate fare to LaGuardia and an increased fare to JFK will incentivize drivers to wait longer for passengers, ultimately making the increases positive for both drivers and riders.

The proposal will still need city approval before it moves forward. New Yorkers will have a chance to weigh in on the increases next month, with a public hearing scheduled for April 5. Meanwhile, travelers looking for alternative options to get to JFK and LaGuardia can still use the city's subway, railroad, and airport shuttle services.