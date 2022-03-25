Travel News Air Travel Cab Rides to New York City Airports Are About to Get More Expensive—Here's Why The proposals come on the heels of a rocky two years for the taxi cab industry By Astrid Taran Astrid Taran Senior Editor, Special Projects Instagram Astrid is the Senior Special Projects Editor at TripSavvy and has been with the site since 2016. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 03/25/22 Share Pin Email Tim Robberts / Getty Images Heading to John F. Kennedy International or LaGuardia Airport? You may have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission recently announced they are seeking to increase the flat-rate taxi fare from Manhattan to JFK from $52 to $65 and $39 from Manhattan to LaGuardia, to which there is currently no flat-rate fare. The fare hikes will affect trips from Manhattan beginning below West 110th Street and East 96th Street. The proposals come on the heels of a rocky two years for the taxicab industry, brought on by the pandemic, a shift in driver availability, and growth in rideshare services like Uber and Lyft. The New York Taxi Workers Alliance says the flat fee increase is long overdue, with taxi fare flat rates not increasing since September 2012. The proposed hike in flat rates is primarily meant to cover drivers' wait times at airport parking lots when they are not generating income. Taxi drivers spend an average of 78 minutes waiting to pick up passengers at LaGuardia and one hour and 45 minutes waiting at JFK. The commission states that adding a flat-rate fare to LaGuardia and an increased fare to JFK will incentivize drivers to wait longer for passengers, ultimately making the increases positive for both drivers and riders. The proposal will still need city approval before it moves forward. New Yorkers will have a chance to weigh in on the increases next month, with a public hearing scheduled for April 5. Meanwhile, travelers looking for alternative options to get to JFK and LaGuardia can still use the city's subway, railroad, and airport shuttle services. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission. "Notice of Public Hearing and Opportunity to Comment on Proposed Rules." Accessed March 25, 2022. The Points Guy. "Your Cab Ride to and from NYC's Airports May Get More Expensive." March 18, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit