You Can Save on Your Next NYC Hotel if You Book During Hotel Week 2022

New York City's popular Winter Outing program, a collection of wintertime experiences and discounts on dining, museums, Broadway shows, and more, has added something new to its lineup this year—special offers on some of the city's best hotels.

NYC Hotel Week is the latest addition to the program, launched in 2019 by NYC & Company, the city's destination marketing organization.

"As we welcome the new year, we stand firm in our commitment to support the city's hospitality industry, which has shown resilience in these unprecedented times," said Fred Dixon, the president and CEO of NYC & Company, in a press release. "NYC Hotel Week proudly supports hotels across all five boroughs and encourages visitors and New Yorkers to safely enjoy some of the City's finest accommodations during a time with less crowds and more opportunity."

Hotel Week joins three other notable deal weeks in the program: the well-known Restaurant Week, Broadway Week, and Must-See Week. These programs offer both locals and tourists discounts on Broadway shows, museums, dining options, and many other attractions New York City offers in its winter months.

Hotel Week runs this year from Jan. 4 through Feb. 13 and offers savings of up to 22 percent on room rates for more than 110 participating hotels throughout the five boroughs.

Depending on where you're looking to stay, you'll find an array of different hotels within the program.

Courtesy of The William Vale Hotel

Brooklyn offers an array of accommodations in the program, including The William Vale, one of the borough's only luxury hotels, and the Nu Hotel, a centrally-located hotel that showcases Brooklyn's culture and expression in its own art and decor.

If you're looking to stay in Manhattan, you can check out the historic charm of The Beekman, a Thompson Hotel, one of the very first skyscrapers in New York City. If you're looking to stay in Midtown, the Lotte New York Palace is a great option, as it is one of the most iconic and most recognizable hotels in the area. Or, if you want to be right in the middle of the madness of Times Square, the nearby Knickerbocker Hotel is a great option for those who want to experience a little luxury.

Those travelers flying into the city can book a room at New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott, next to the popular airport, or book with Hilton Garden Inn, Staten Island, not far from Newark Airport.

Courtesy of Opera House Hotel

Meanwhile, visitors to the city's northernmost borough, the Bronx, can stay at the Opera House Hotel, once home to the Bronx's eponymous opera house.

To see the complete list of participating hotels, make reservations, or learn more about NYC Winter Outing, check out NYC Go.