One of New York City’s most anticipated luxury hotels has finally arrived: Aman New York debuted in midtown Manhattan in August to much fanfare—for those who could afford to get in. And with room rates starting at $3,000 per night, annual membership in the six figures, and residences in the millions, that’s no easy feat.

We took a peek behind the curtain, so to speak, and spoke with the property’s designer, Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston, and here’s what we found out.

Located inside the landmarked Crown Building, the hotel represents the second “urban sanctuary” for the brand (the first being in Tokyo), which in total has 34 very private and exclusive locations worldwide. Aman Resorts is known for its East meets West aesthetic, and while the New York hotel honors the city, it’s also clear that you are in an Aman hotel.

“Every hotel company has a DNA, fundamental values they stand by, and I have to make sure that I integrate them,” said Gathy. “We brought the Aman DNA into New York and recognize that our daily clientele will be a lot of New Yorkers, so we designed an energy-based layout, yet staying within the Aman DNA.”

Practically speaking, this means details like grouped seating in the lobby lounge, vibrant restaurant spaces, details that speak to the history of the Crown Building itself, and the very New York-y basement jazz club, all wrapped up in the luxe materials, textures, and service that Aman is known for, as well as a balance of old versus new, natural versus handmade, and yes, East meets West.

Credit: Robert Rieger

Upon arrival, guests ascend to the building’s 14th floor, welcomed by an instant air of privacy and relaxation—yes, it does feel like a sanctuary from the bustle outside. A double-height atrium along with a lobby lounge that showcases details like a woven pattern on the floor and ceiling that references rattan baskets; Belgian blue marble tables that reference the so-called Gilded Age marble mansions down the street; handmade gold tiles that are shingled on one wall to reference the tiles used in many Southeast Asian homes; and a massive hanging bamboo sculpture meant to represent a floating lantern. Subtle gold accents nod to the 30,000 gallons of gold that were melted down to line the sphere of the Crown Building.

The lounge and the two restaurants, Arva and Nama, are also on the floor. As of now, none of these are open to the public. Arva is Aman’s convivial Italian restaurant, and Nama offers Japanese washoku dining. Its highlight is a Japanese Hinoki wood counter for omakase-style fine dining alongside a clear-glassed wine cellar. The two restaurants and the lounge are all linked by the verdant 7,000-square-foot wraparound Garden Terrace, which features a reflective pool with a fire pit in the middle, representing the dichotomy of fire and water. The basket pattern repeats here, and a retracting glass roof allows for year-round access, except for an uncovered seasonal outdoor bar. The views are, unsurprisingly, incredible.

Robert Rieger

Robert Rieger

Aman Resorts are known for its spas, and here, it takes up three floors so that it can fit into a nearly 25,000-square-foot imprint. But although it is technically huge, it doesn't feel that way due to the floor separations, allowing for a more intimate experience. The spa is anchored by a 65-foot indoor swimming pool flanked by fire pits and daybeds. The facility's highlights are undoubtedly the two private-use-only Spa Houses, which each have double treatment rooms, Banya and Hammam rooms, and private outdoor terraces with hot and cold plunge pools, daybeds, and fireplaces (fun fact: there are more than 200 fireplaces in the hotel). Additionally, there is a medical spa, cryotherapy chamber, state-of-the-art fitness center with an infrared elliptical and bike, and 10 treatment rooms, each with its own shower.

The all-suite hotel has 83 rooms across seven categories. The original Crown Building dates back to 1921 and required significant restoration—but due to its landmarked status, certain parts couldn't be changed at all.

"The main challenge is that the building was an office building," said Gathy, adding that elevator location and small windows also presented difficulties. But these challenges resulted in some of the most spacious guestrooms in the city.

"We had no choice other than to compose the subdivisions of the room according to the windows, and that windows issue, plus the location of the elevator, gave us rooms which are 850 square feet," said Gathy. "And that is a fabulous room in New York City."

Robert Rieger

Robert Rieger

Robert Rieger

All suites feature spacious bathrooms with oval soaking tubs and extensive marble rain showers (some with steam capabilities), cozy fireplaces, and a large-scale mural on rice paper by contemporary Japanese artist Ryoko Adachi, inspired by the 16th-century work “Pine Trees” by Hasegawa Tōhaku, which is on display at the Tokyo National Museum. Rooms also feature delicate screens to divide spaces.

“We made reference to the Aman origin, which is Asia, by having a large number of screens used for decoration,” said Gathy. “We are using the screen not to separate the rooms because rooms are separated by walls that we couldn’t move, but we use screens as a design element.”

Robert Rieger

The only part of the hotel that New Yorkers and other non-guests or non-members can get into right now is the Jazz Club, which has its own dedicated speakeasy-style entrance on 56th Street. Open 5 p.m. until 2 a.m., it is hands-down the least "Aman" and most New York part of the hotel, although inside, it's as luxurious as ever (and with one of the best sound systems in the city). And it's not only jazz bands performing there—shows will feature everything from DJs to burlesque dancers to aerialists to mentalists.

Did New York City need another luxury hotel? Did it need an Aman hotel? The jury is still out, but for now, if you can afford to spend the night, you'll, at the very least, be treated to five-star service in a stunning setting.