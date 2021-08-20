Travel News Hotels Virgin Hotels Brings Swanky Vibes to New Orleans With Its Newest Hotel Opening Sir Richard Branson's newest hotel opened this week Written by Stefanie Waldek Instagram Twitter Stefanie Waldek is a Brooklyn-based travel writer with over six years of experience. She covers various destinations, hotels, and travel products for TripSavvy. Tripsavvy's Editorial Guidelines Stefanie Waldek Updated 08/20/21 Fact-Checked by Reviewed on 08/20/21 Jillian Dara Instagram Twitter Jillian Dara is a freelance travel writer and fact checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today 10Best, Michelin Guide, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Jetsetter. About TripSavvy Fact-Checking Jillian Dara Share Pin Email Courtesy of Virgin Hotels Given their reputations for partying, music, and good eats, the city of New Orleans and the Virgin Hotels brand are a perfect match. That's why it's no surprise that Virgin Hotels New Orleans is the latest addition to the hospitality company's portfolio. Opened on Wednesday in the Big Easy's trendy Warehouse District, just a few blocks south of the French Quarter, the hotel has 238 guest rooms (the brand calls them "Chambers"), including the 1,097-square-foot Richard's Penthouse Flat. They're decked out in a pretty eclectic midcentury-meets-maximalist decor that's true to Virgin's retro aesthetic but also New Orleans' classic French and Art Deco style. As for public spaces, there's a big focus on food and beverage. New Orleans chef Alex Harrell runs the dining and drinking options in the hotel's social hub, known as the Commons Club, as well as the rooftop Pool Club (where resident DJs will spin day and night) and the 13th-floor cocktail bar Dreamboat. Guests who sign up for the free loyalty program, The Know, are treated to a complimentary cocktail happy hour every day. Courtesy of Virgin Hotels Courtesy of Virgin Hotels Courtesy of Virgin Hotels Then to lure business travelers and local remote workers, there's even a communal workspace. The Funny Library Coffee Shop has plenty of space for those toting laptops, but also for anyone who wants to stop by for La Colombe coffee, read one of the books culled from local shops, or play board games. "The city’s welcoming spirit, exciting entertainment, and incredible culinary scene are all things we are excited to bring to life through our hotel," Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson said in a statement. "We look forward to becoming a gathering place for the entire community and a destination for both locals and visitors alike." Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Opens Next Week and the Photos Look Amazing Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit LGBTQ Travel Guide: Atlanta The 7 Best Old Montreal Hotels of 2021 The Best New Hotel Openings of 2022 The 6 Best Design-Forward Motels in the U.S. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Opens Next Week and the Photos Look Amazing The 7 Best Budget Los Angeles Hotels of 2021 The 9 Best Montreal Hotels of 2021 The 8 Best Austin, Texas Hotels of 2021 Nightlife in Cincinnati: Best Bars, Clubs, & More The 11 Best Chicago Hotels of 2021 The 6 Best Las Vegas Hotels for Couples in 2021 The 8 Best Charlotte Hotels of 2021 An LGBTQ Travel Guide to New Orleans The 9 Best Disneyland Hotels of 2021 The 8 Best Turks & Caicos Hotels The Best LGBTQ+ Hidden Gem in Every State