Virgin Hotels Brings Swanky Vibes to New Orleans With Its Newest Hotel Opening

Given their reputations for partying, music, and good eats, the city of New Orleans and the Virgin Hotels brand are a perfect match. That's why it's no surprise that Virgin Hotels New Orleans is the latest addition to the hospitality company's portfolio.

Opened on Wednesday in the Big Easy's trendy Warehouse District, just a few blocks south of the French Quarter, the hotel has 238 guest rooms (the brand calls them "Chambers"), including the 1,097-square-foot Richard's Penthouse Flat. They're decked out in a pretty eclectic midcentury-meets-maximalist decor that's true to Virgin's retro aesthetic but also New Orleans' classic French and Art Deco style.

As for public spaces, there's a big focus on food and beverage. New Orleans chef Alex Harrell runs the dining and drinking options in the hotel's social hub, known as the Commons Club, as well as the rooftop Pool Club (where resident DJs will spin day and night) and the 13th-floor cocktail bar Dreamboat. Guests who sign up for the free loyalty program, The Know, are treated to a complimentary cocktail happy hour every day.

Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

Courtesy of Virgin Hotels

Then to lure business travelers and local remote workers, there's even a communal workspace. The Funny Library Coffee Shop has plenty of space for those toting laptops, but also for anyone who wants to stop by for La Colombe coffee, read one of the books culled from local shops, or play board games.

"The city’s welcoming spirit, exciting entertainment, and incredible culinary scene are all things we are excited to bring to life through our hotel," Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson said in a statement. "We look forward to becoming a gathering place for the entire community and a destination for both locals and visitors alike."