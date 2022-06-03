A Brand New $4 Billion Delta Terminal Debuts at LaGuardia This Weekend

If LaGuardia isn't your favorite New York City airport yet, it will be after the debut of a brand new Terminal C this Saturday. The multi-billion dollar investment from Delta Air Lines combines LaGuardia's dated Terminals C and D into a sparkling 1.3 million-square-foot facility, joining the recently renovated Terminal B.

Ten of an eventual 37 gates will be open this weekend, most of which are on Concourse E. "The opening of Delta's $4 billion Terminal C will help provide a superlative passenger experience, easing connections and creating lasting impressions—and it joins the completed Terminal B, which we celebrated just a few months ago," said Governor Kathy Hochul at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Comfort and efficiency were the guiding principles for the new terminal, and travelers will notice that immediately with streamlined check-in and security processes. From hands-free bag drops and digital ID screenings to 11 security checkpoints and a 238-foot screen displaying wait times, the worst part of airport travel is set to be a lot easier. As a LEED Silver-certified building, the new terminal is also energy efficient, and the modern, airy design adds an element of beauty.

By the time the upgrades are completed in 2024—two years ahead of schedule—Terminal C will be a destination in its own right, with high-end shopping like Le Labo and Briggs & Riley, 37 gates across four concourses, and a multi-sensory room for passengers with sensory sensitivities. Instead of cracking, aging chairs, travelers can relax in stylish seats with high backs and charging ports.

If all that hasn’t swayed you, how about a 34,000-square-foot Delta Sky Club? By 2024, the Sky Club will be the largest in Delta's entire system, with room for 600 guests, a gourmet kitchen, curated art installations, and more.