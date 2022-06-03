Travel News Air Travel A Brand New $4 Billion Delta Terminal Debuts at LaGuardia This Weekend BRB, making LGA our preferred airport By Sherri Gardner Sherri Gardner Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Sherri Gardner is the Assistant Editor for TripSavvy and has been with the company since May 2018. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Updated on 06/03/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Courtesy of Delta Air Lines If LaGuardia isn't your favorite New York City airport yet, it will be after the debut of a brand new Terminal C this Saturday. The multi-billion dollar investment from Delta Air Lines combines LaGuardia's dated Terminals C and D into a sparkling 1.3 million-square-foot facility, joining the recently renovated Terminal B. Ten of an eventual 37 gates will be open this weekend, most of which are on Concourse E. "The opening of Delta's $4 billion Terminal C will help provide a superlative passenger experience, easing connections and creating lasting impressions—and it joins the completed Terminal B, which we celebrated just a few months ago," said Governor Kathy Hochul at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday. Courtesy of Delta Air Lines Courtesy of Delta Air Lines Courtesy of Delta Air Lines Courtesy of Delta Air Lines Comfort and efficiency were the guiding principles for the new terminal, and travelers will notice that immediately with streamlined check-in and security processes. From hands-free bag drops and digital ID screenings to 11 security checkpoints and a 238-foot screen displaying wait times, the worst part of airport travel is set to be a lot easier. As a LEED Silver-certified building, the new terminal is also energy efficient, and the modern, airy design adds an element of beauty. By the time the upgrades are completed in 2024—two years ahead of schedule—Terminal C will be a destination in its own right, with high-end shopping like Le Labo and Briggs & Riley, 37 gates across four concourses, and a multi-sensory room for passengers with sensory sensitivities. Instead of cracking, aging chairs, travelers can relax in stylish seats with high backs and charging ports. If all that hasn’t swayed you, how about a 34,000-square-foot Delta Sky Club? By 2024, the Sky Club will be the largest in Delta's entire system, with room for 600 guests, a gourmet kitchen, curated art installations, and more. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. Delta. "Coming Soon: Major Airport Upgrades to Debut at Three Delta Hubs." February 24, 2022. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit