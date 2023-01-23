Delta's New Routes Will Include the Launch of Flights to New Zealand

Delta fans have something new to look forward to this year. The airline recently announced that it would launch its first-ever route to Auckland and is increasing transatlantic flight frequency from major airport hubs like New York and Atlanta.

The new direct flight to Auckland will depart from Los Angeles International Airport and will run daily starting Oct. 28, the airline said in a statement. This route will make Delta the only U.S. carrier to link the two cities.

Along with this new addition, there will now also be Delta flights from LAX to Tahiti, Paris, and London Heathrow.

Delta is also upping its services on the east coast, starting by introducing daily service from Atlanta to Nice (May 12) and Tel Aviv (April 16) and adding a third daily route from JFK to Paris, beginning May 25. The airline added several European routes from New York last September, including nonstop routes to Geneva, London-Gatwick, Berlin, and a third daily flight to Rome.

"With more than 1,750 weekly flights to 85 destinations around the globe this summer, Delta is well positioned to deliver on its plans to fully restore its network in 2023," said Joe Esposito, Delta's senior vice president of network planning, in a statement. "With brand-new flights this year to cities like Auckland, Geneva, and London-Gatwick, we're giving customers more options to enjoy the premium experience and elevated hospitality they have come to know and expect from us."

After announcing a major change to its Medallion Status and news of the airline reducing access to its Sky Clubs, these new routes, along with the airline's plan to add free wi-fi on most of its aircraft, should have Delta fans excited to fly with the carrier once more.

