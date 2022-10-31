The Best From Our Tests: A Review of the NEMO Disco 15 Sleeping Bag

However, that generous cut and comfort come with some drawbacks. Read on for our review of the Disco 15 and who should buy this sleeping bag.

I've spent the past month testing NEMO's Disco 15 bag against my favorite side-sleeping backcountry sleeping bag—the Big Agnes Sidewidner SL. NEMO packs the Disco 15 with features we love, and at the core is NEMO's award-winning Classic Spoon shape, which places more space and comfort at the elbows and knees.

Gone are the days of cramped, one-size-fits-all backpacking sleeping bags. Nowadays, brands are innovating to create bags to accommodate different body types and sleeping styles. We're down for it. One of our favorites and best on the market that busts the traditional mummy-style backpacking sleeping bag is NEMO's Disco line, which features 15- and 30-degree F-rated bags in regular and long styles.

It's incredibly warm with some clever cooling features

We are testing the 15-degree F bag, which has a lower limit of 14 degrees. The comfort zone is around 25 degrees. Without getting into the nitty-gritty of temperature testing protocols and standards, this bag should work for most people with properly insulated sleeping pads to about 20 degrees. Any lower, and you might find yourself a bit cold.

That said, this bag is incredibly warm. It features 650FP hydrophobic responsibly sourced down (with a PFC-free DWR treatment) and NEMO's proprietary Blanket Fold draft collar to help heat from escaping around the hood and neck area. A waterproof and breathable foot box helps prevent condensation from the tent from seeping into your bag and your feet. And temperature-regulating Thermo Gills help regulate temperature on warmer nights.

We haven't pushed the limits of this bag to 15 degrees or lower yet. But from what we've gathered in initial testing, this bag should definitely suffice to the 20 or so degree range, which is plenty warm for most campers and backpackers. It fits solidly into the three-season category.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

Comfort is where this bag truly excels

If your main criteria for picking a sleeping bag is comfort, it'd be tough to find a better backcountry bag than the Disco 15, especially for side and stomach sleepers. NEMO's Classic Spoon shape amps the interior space making it the roomiest backcountry bag we remember testing. We also love smart features like the integrated pillow pocket in the bag's hood, which allows campers to securely place clothes, a jacket, or a pillow inside the bag.

If you're a cold sleeper, a side sleeper, or a stomach sleeper who doesn't mind a few extra ounces to ensure a more comfortable snooze, this bag is an excellent choice.

There are virtually no restrictions to movement like with the traditional mummy bag. The hourglass shape of the Spoon cut boosts space at the feet, elbows, and knees. As someone who tosses and turns relatively frequently in my sleep, I was most able to roll around and switch sides as I do in my normal bed.

Superior warmth and comfort mean an increase in weight

With the boosted interior space, comfort, and warmth, something has to give. And that's the weight. At almost 3 pounds, this is one of the heavier backpacking bags available. It's noticeable as soon as you take it out of the packaging. But that's life with backpacking gear. If you prioritize less weight, you'll likely sacrifice some comfort, durability, or both. And if you prioritize comfort, durability, or both, you will probably be huffing around some extra weight. We think the added weight is worth it for those seeking comfort. Shave the grams with other items in your backcountry kit.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

We've had no durability issues so far

We have no reason to question the bag's durability. It features a nylon ripstop PFC-free DWR shell with a nylon taffeta lining, and the aforementioned nylon ripstop waterproof and breathable foot box. We also love the anti-snag zipper design, which prevents frustration and snags. It's survived our testing unscathed and we have no reason to believe it won't be a bag that lasts us for years and years.

This bag is an excellent buy

The Disco 15 retails at $300 for the regular size and $320 for the long size. That's an excellent value for what you're getting. Sure, this bag is a tad heavy for backpacking standards. But it's an excellent quality bag with top-shelf materials, leading comfort and warmth. Most competitor bags will be $50 to $150 more than NEMO's Disco 15. The only bags we can really think of with similar performance but less cost are the Mountain Hardwear Bishop Pass 15 ($275), Marmot Sawtooth 15 ($279), and Big Agnes Sidewinder SL ($300). We've tested each of those bags and can say the Disco 15 tops them all for comfort. We'd say the Sidewinder is probably closest to the Disco 15 performance-wise.

Either way, if you're looking for an excellent value and purchase for versatile and comfortable sleeping bag, the Disco 15 is a good pick.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

Who Should Buy the NEMO Disco 15 NEMO's Disco 15 is for the backpacker and camper who values comfort and warmth above all else. If you're a cold sleeper, a side sleeper, or a stomach sleeper who doesn't mind a few extra ounces to ensure a more comfortable snooze, this bag is an excellent choice. It has clever features like the temperature regulating Thermo Gills, external draft collar, and draft tube, which runs zipper's length, the waterproof and breathable toe box, and the internal pillow pouch. Plus, we love that the bag comes in men's and women's versions and utilizes responsibly sourced down and PFC-free DWR treatment.

TripSavvy / Nathan Allen

Why Trust TripSavvy

Nathan Allen is TripSavvy's Outdoor Gear Editor. A lifelong camper, he first began camping in the Mark Twain National Forest with Coleman sleeping bags that would almost immediately soak up Missouri's humid air. Nathan appreciates the innovations and technology that have vastly improved sleeping bags and other camping and backpacking gear. He tests over a dozen sleeping bags each year near his home in Ventura County, California, in California's High Sierra, Colorado's Rocky Mountains, and where his camping roots formed in Missouri's Ozarks.