Natural Light Wants to Help You Throw a Party on Your Own Private Jet

If you’ve ever wanted to throw a party 30,000 feet up in a private jet, now’s the time. Natural Light—yes, the low-brow beer brand you probably drank too much of in college—wants to take your pandemic-era party to literal new heights with a private jet party for one lucky winner and three of their best beer-chugging friends. You’ll leave from whatever major airport is closest to you, then circle the skies on a three-hour flight to nowhere, presumably stocked sky-high with cases of ice-cold Natty Light.

There are three official ways to enter, all on social media, of course—Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Whether you choose to tweet it out, post on your Instagram grid, or simply comment on the Natural Light page’s official contest post, all you’ve got to do is tell them what you’d name your own private plane and why—and use the hashtags #NaturalFlight and #Contest.

Just make sure you’re a registered user on whichever social media site you enter on, you are following the Natural Light account, and your entry post is set to public, or else you’ll get disqualified. And please enter responsibly—when it comes to your entries, keep it clean and cordial and avoid posting photos of underage drinkers or reckless drinking behavior.

And, yes—your ID will be checked. All entrants must be at least 21 years old at the time of entry and must reside in either one of the 50 states or Washington, D.C., to be eligible to take off with this prize. However, the clock is ticking, and this contest turns into a pumpkin at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 21 (last entry accepted up until October 20, at 11:59 p.m. Entries will be judged on their creativity, originality, and how well they stick to the brand message.

Check out all the details and fine print on the Natural Flight contest website.