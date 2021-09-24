Travel News Travel Tips Get Outside (for Free) During National Public Lands Day Sept. 25 is this year’s celebration of America’s public lands By Nathan Allen Nathan Allen Outdoor Gear Editor University of Missouri-Columbia Lindenwood University Nathan Allen is the Outdoor Gear Editor for TripSavvy. Nathan loves many outdoor activities but makes it a priority to run or bike on singletrack every day. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 09/24/21 Share Pin Email Brent Clark Photography / Getty Images Looking to get in some leaf-peeping? Or enjoy an early autumn hike through some of the nation's most gorgeous public lands? The National Park Service has you covered. This Saturday, Sept. 25, is National Public Lands Day—an annual celebration and mass volunteer effort celebrating America's public lands. Since 1994, the fourth Saturday in September has been the coordinated day to celebrate the connection between humans and land. According to the National Park Service, it's also developed into the country's largest single-day volunteer event. But the highlight for most people is that Saturday is one of just six days this year in which all 423 National Park Service-operated sites waive entry fees. That includes all 63 National Parks and the other 45 sites requiring entrance fees. "This is a great opportunity for people in the area to experience one of the world's largest caves or to just go for a hike," Wind Cave National Park Superintendent Leigh Welling said in a statement from the South Dakota park. "Spending at least 120 minutes a week in nature is associated with good health and wellbeing. Visiting natural areas lowers cortisol and blood pressure and is linked with lowering levels of stress, depression, and anxiety." The federal government owns about 640 million acres of the U.S.'s 2.27 billion acres—or about 28 percent. Most of that land is managed by the National Park Service, the US Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Fish and Wildlife Service. Some state agencies are also jumping in on the fun. Washington State's publicly owned state lands will also waive entry fees on Sept. 25. State parks in Nevada will also waive entrance fees. Wanting to take your celebration of our public lands a step further? Look for a volunteer opportunity. The National Environment Education Foundation (NEEF) helps coordinate the volunteer efforts and says more than 500 registered volunteer events are taking place this weekend. Some of those events are virtual ones, which NEEF leadership says have greatly expanded after being a necessity last year. "While virtual events were a necessity for NPLD Site Managers in 2020, we learned they are also an invaluable tool for connecting a wider, more diverse range of people to parks, forests, marine estuaries, and other public lands sites," Meri-Margaret Deoudes, president and CEO of NEEF, said in a prepared statement. After Saturday, the last remaining fee-free day will be Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. While entry fees will be waived, other fees—for camping, other lodging options, rentals, and activities—will not. How the U.S. National Park Service Prioritized Nature Over Indigenous People Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit Entry to All US National Parks Will Be Free on Great American Outdoors Day How to Plan a National Park Trip As a Person With a Disability Wupatki National Monument: The Complete Guide Bike Travel Weekend Is June 4–6. Here's Everything to Know to Plan Your Ride The National Park Service Announces Fee-Free Days for 2021 Walnut Canyon National Monument: The Complete Guide Your Complete Guide to Visiting Rocky Mountain National Park Sanjay Gandhi National Park: The Complete Guide Canyonlands National Park: The Complete Guide Beyond Pride: 13 Unique LGBTQ+ Events Around The World The Best Beach in Every State How the U.S. National Park Service Prioritized Nature Over Indigenous People Idaho's Soldier Mountain Ski Area Is Now a Mountain Biking Destination in the Summer Enjoy the Great Outdoors in Kentucky's Daniel Boone National Forest The Best Zoos in the US Valley of Fire State Park: The Complete Guide