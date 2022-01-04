Travel News Travel Tips Here Are the National Park Fee-Free Days for 2022 Outdoor enthusiasts, start planning your 2022 adventures By Elizabeth Preske Elizabeth Preske Associate Editor Instagram LinkedIn Twitter Elizabeth Preske is an associate editor at TripSavvy and has been with the company since 2019. TripSavvy's editorial guidelines Published on 01/04/22 Fact checked by Jillian Dara Fact checked by Jillian Dara Instagram Emerson College Jillian Dara is a freelance journalist and fact-checker. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, USA Today, Michelin Guides, Hemispheres, DuJour, and Forbes. TripSavvy's fact-checking Share Pin Email Joecho-16 / Getty Images Outdoor enthusiasts, get ready to start planning your 2022 adventures. For five days this year, the National Park Service will waive entrance fees for all 423 of its parks, monuments, and memorials. Even though you can visit a majority of the national parks for free at any given time, 108 NPS sites—including Acadia, Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Glacier national parks—charge admission fees ranging from $5 to $35 most days of the year. But if you plan accordingly, you can hit up America's most popular parks without worrying about this key cost. The National Park Service fee-free days for 2022 include: Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King, Jr. DayApril 16 – First day of National Park WeekAug. 4 – Great American Outdoors Act anniversarySept. 24 – National Public Lands DayNov. 11 – Veterans Day "Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors," said NPS Director Chuck Sams in a statement. "National parks are for everyone, and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe, and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites." While admission is covered, visitors should keep in mind that the cost of activities and amenities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, and special tours will not be waived on any of the fee-free days. The U.S. national parks saw 237 million people in 2020. So, if that's any indication of what to expect in 2022, you might want to get a head start booking timed entry tickets to destinations such as Arches National Park and Rocky National Park, and park attractions like Glacier's Going-to-the-Sun Road and Acadia's Cadillac Mountain. Want to avoid the crowds? Consider planning a trip to one of the country's lesser-visited—but just as wow-worthy—parks like Lassen Volcanic National Park instead. To see all the national parks participating in free entrance days in 2022, the complete list is available on the NPS website. Article Sources TripSavvy uses only high-quality, trusted sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial policy to learn more about how we keep our content accurate, reliable and trustworthy. National Park Service. "Annual Visitation Highlights." April 8, 2021. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Share Pin Email Tell us why! Submit The National Park Service Announces Fee-Free Days for 2021 Official State Holidays in Arizona Get Outside (for Free) During National Public Lands Day Free Things to Do in Washington, D.C. Entry to All US National Parks Will Be Free on Great American Outdoors Day Why Are So Many Hotels Opening Near National Parks? Gateway Arch National Park: The Complete Guide Maine's Stunning Acadia National Park Offers Adventures for All The Top Things to Do in Montana How the U.S. National Park Service Prioritized Nature Over Indigenous People The Top 8 Yosemite National Park Hotels Camden Hills State Park: The Complete Guide Mount Rainier National Park: The Complete Guide Lassen Volcanic National Park: The Complete Guide I Just Spent 4 Days in Barbados—Here's How the Country Is Keeping People Safe How to Plan a National Park Trip As a Person With a Disability