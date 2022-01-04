Here Are the National Park Fee-Free Days for 2022

Outdoor enthusiasts, get ready to start planning your 2022 adventures. For five days this year, the National Park Service will waive entrance fees for all 423 of its parks, monuments, and memorials.

Even though you can visit a majority of the national parks for free at any given time, 108 NPS sites—including Acadia, Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone, and Glacier national parks—charge admission fees ranging from $5 to $35 most days of the year. But if you plan accordingly, you can hit up America's most popular parks without worrying about this key cost.

The National Park Service fee-free days for 2022 include:

Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

April 16 – First day of National Park Week

Aug. 4 – Great American Outdoors Act anniversary

Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

"Whether on an entrance fee-free day or throughout the year, we encourage everyone to discover their national parks and the benefits that come from spending time outdoors," said NPS Director Chuck Sams in a statement. "National parks are for everyone, and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe, and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites."

While admission is covered, visitors should keep in mind that the cost of activities and amenities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, and special tours will not be waived on any of the fee-free days.

The U.S. national parks saw 237 million people in 2020. So, if that's any indication of what to expect in 2022, you might want to get a head start booking timed entry tickets to destinations such as Arches National Park and Rocky National Park, and park attractions like Glacier's Going-to-the-Sun Road and Acadia's Cadillac Mountain. Want to avoid the crowds? Consider planning a trip to one of the country's lesser-visited—but just as wow-worthy—parks like Lassen Volcanic National Park instead.

To see all the national parks participating in free entrance days in 2022, the complete list is available on the NPS website.

