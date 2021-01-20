These Napa Resorts Are Showing Love To Frontline Workers With A $30,000 Wedding Giveaway

Hasn’t the pandemic felt like one big pause button—pause on regular life, travel, family get-togethers, holiday celebrations, and weddings. Well, two resorts in Napa want to try to make things right by helping throw the wedding of a lifetime for one lucky—and very appreciated—first-responder or emergency worker couple who have had to postpone their wedding to fulfil their frontline duties during COVID-19.

Winners will get to invite 100 guests to witness their “I dos'' at a dream wedding that covers everything from event space to a food and beverage. The Meritage Resort & Spa and Vista Collina Resort will provide a dedicated space for the ceremony and reception (including things like tables, chairs, candles, et cetera), three hors d'oeuvres, a three-course plated dinner with complimentary house wines, a three-hour bar package, a sparkling wine toast to the happy couple, plus two nights in a suite for the wedding couple. The couple can extend their stay at a discounted rate, and there will also be discounted rates for wedding guests.

To enter, all you need to do is follow @meritageresort and @vistacollina on Instagram, make a feed post to tell the world why you or a frontline worker or emergency responder you know deserves a free wedding valued at $30,000—and don’t forget to tag either your fiancee or the person you are nominating. Entries are limited to one per person or nominated couple.

All entries must be posted by 11:40 p.m. PST on Feb. 14, 2021, to be considered. And, remember, they’re looking for folks who had to postpone a wedding due to their frontline or emergency work obligations during COVID-19. Entrants must live in the 48 contiguous United States or D.C.—sorry Hawaii and Alaska!—and be at least 21 years old at the time of entry.

Winners will be decided through a random drawing and notified on or around Feb. 19, 2021, and then will have until Dec. 31, 2021, to redeem their free wedding. To learn more and scope out the blissful wedding venue, check out the official sweepstakes website.